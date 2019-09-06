Go early. Go hard. Go cutlery.

From Kevin Williamson in National Review:

There is a famous (apocryphal) story about Milton Friedman visiting a canal-building project in China and seeing that the workers were using picks and shovels instead of modern earth-moving equipment, even though it was available. “Why aren’t you using the machines?” Friedman asked the project supervisor. “Because we know how to create jobs!” came the reply. Friedman considered for a moment, and asked, “Then why not use spoons?”