Some ideas are too stupid to die

There are many ideas that are too stupid to die. Socialism. Supra-nationalism. Gender theory.

However, there is one particular idea that continues to waft around Canberra like the fart of an old man who lives on a diet of cabbage and beans; the idea of fixed 4 year terms.

Fixed 4 year terms were the dream of Gough Whitlam and the institute named for him continues to advocate for it. Last year, this intrepid correspondent reported that the Liberal Government (in name only) was looking into fixed 4 year terms. Again.

The claims for fixed 4 year terms center on the idea that it brings stability, much like the stability it brought to the Kenneally NSW Government. But recent Australian history aside, can someone please explain the stability currently on display in the British parliament. Where they too have fixed parliamentary terms.

Having had his legislation blocked by the opposition and “others”, Prime Minister Boris Johnson now needs the permission of the opposition to call an election. Permission currently withheld by Comrade Corbyn.

Howz that for stability.

And if, as the loons in Australia seek, the fixed 4 year term is codified in the Constitution, what would happen if a British type event occurred in Australia and an election could not be called?

If it’s in the constitution, what could the Governor General do? Or would such reserve powers be available to President Red Bandanna?