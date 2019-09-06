The road to ruin in WA. The EPA goes mad, trusting the IPCC.

From Jo Nova. The WA Environmental Protection Authority wants every new project to aim for carbon neutrality, costing billions, almost certainly increasing pollution overseas. The idea is to lower temperatures over WA by 2100 AD.

The function of the EPA is to “protect the environment and abate pollution” and Jo notes that the agency would be legally obliged to assess the scientific evidence.

The EPA declares that human emissions are driving changes to the climate and the scientific data is “robust and compelling”. However the EPA does not list or discuss any data at all. It quotes The 2018 State of the Climate Report from the Bureau of Meteorology and the CSIRO, and the October 2018 IPCCs Special Report on Global Warming. “Taken together, this information is of concern and cannot be dismissed as speculative or incorrect.” The EPA is not quoting evidence or data in the background paper. It is merely repeating committee reports. Given that management of the West Australian environment depends upon these forward projections, and billions of dollars depends upon the EPA guidelines, the onus of due diligence surely rests with the EPA, not with a foreign unaccountable organization such as the IPCC.

Read it all for more on the lack of credibility of the IPCC.

For a bonus, this is a summary of the demolition job that Donna Laframboise inflicted on the IPCC.