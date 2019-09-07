Liberty Quote
The human race divides politically into those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire.— Robert Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- Rossini on Open Forum: September 7, 2019
- Henry2 on Open Forum: September 7, 2019
- Mark A on Open Forum: September 7, 2019
- Mark A on Open Forum: September 7, 2019
- mh on Open Forum: September 7, 2019
- Fisky on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Fisky on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Nob on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Fisky on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Fisky on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Mark A on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Mark A on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Nob on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Steve trickler on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Bruce in WA on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Bruce in WA on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- zyconoclast on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- max on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Black Ball on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- zyconoclast on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Old Lefty on ABC delenda est
- Old Lefty on ABC delenda est
- Steve trickler on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Snoopy on Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: September 7, 2019
- A win for Peter Ridd and science. Two heroes!!
- Go early. Go hard. Go cutlery.
- Some ideas are too stupid to die
- What you don’t know really can hurt you.
- The road to ruin in WA. The EPA goes mad, trusting the IPCC.
- David Bidstrup: Some more about wind.
- Brexit reveals what parliament thinks of the people
- C.L. : Pope Harry I
- Dont mention the inflated cost of infrastructure. Or power prices!
- Martin Weitzman 1942 – 2019
- Read all about it …
- Salvatore Babones
- ABC delenda est
- A classic case of economic ignorance
- Where are the Customers’ Yachts
- Regulatory attacks bringing a sad demise of the Australian economy
- A bit rich – oh?
- How much does this cost and who pays for it?
- David Bidstrup: Where were the renewables when we needed them?
- Greg Chapman: Anatomy of a Revolt
- Even the devil may quote scripture
- Anthony Park: Food for thought
- Tuesday Forum: September 3, 2019
- Big oil declares war on science and free speech
- Q&A Forum: September 2, 2019
- Where do I register
- The million dollar question no one could answer
- Too smart for their own good
- Some pigs are more equal that others, especially when they pay in cash
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: September 7, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Again! 🍾
shame 2nd only
but I’m just finishing work.
Podium
Evening all
Melbourne Storm finish on top of the league ladder