Albo on the slide

Albo’s popularity has gone negative. At last the punters are getting an inkling of the real inner workings of the liars party thanks to Setka and the revelations about corruption in the NSW division.
Still more to come when the implications of Labor policy on renewable energy get picked up although the Libs will have to take some heat for dysfunctional policy on that front as well.
Exciting times!
Albo has managed to be a less effective opposition leader than shorten and he lost to a bunch of clowns.
Promoting the puppet was an obvious first mistake by Albo.
Real dumb move putting Keneally on the front bench. Awful judgment. But that’s our Albo. Mark Latham has often pointed out that Albo was one of the most rabid anti-borders agitators behind the scenes in the crucial 2002-2007 period, which means the 2,000 drownings are on him as much as anyone else.
Why is it that whenever I hear “Albanese”, Enver Hoxha comes to mind?