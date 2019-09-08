Dateless in Manhattan

A fascinating tale: A Deplorable Looks for a Date. And as a “deplorable”, he does seem to have a redeeming feature or two:

Thomas D. Klingenstein is a principal in the investment firm of Cohen, Klingenstein, LLC and the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Claremont Institute.

It is a harrowing account from one end to the other, a horror story actually, beyond imagination. This, however, is incredible.

Some conservatives would claim that my being turned down because of my politics is an example of the closed-mindedness of liberals. Perhaps. Though it may just be that conservatives like me, surrounded as we are by liberals, would end up dateless if we limited ourselves to conservatives. As an example of the liberal-conservative imbalance in New York City, in my election district on the Upper West side of Manhattan, out of 12,000 people, a whopping four voted for Trump. Two of these four, a married couple, I am friends with. The odds that the fourth is Miss Right are not in my favor.

I thought Trump’s election was itself the Art of the Impossible. Sleepless in Seattle presented a romantic challenge, but finding love and contentment for a conservative in New York seems to be beyond the widest realm of possibility. And just in case you don’t remember the movie plot:

After the death of his wife, Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) moves to Seattle with his son, Jonah (Ross Mallinger). When Jonah calls in to a talk-radio program to find a new wife for his father, Sam grudgingly gets on the line to discuss his feelings. Annie Reed (Meg Ryan), a reporter in Baltimore, hears Sam speak and falls for him, even though she is engaged. Unsure where it will lead, she writes Sam a letter asking him to meet her at the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day.

My only advice to Sam if he’s meeting a reporter in New York, don’t wear your MAGA hat whatever you do.