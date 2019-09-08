No warming in Australia since 1876?

A heads up from Jo Nova to check out a study of the Australian records. There are 25 locations in Australia with daily temperature data going back before 1890. A visual display shows all 1,389,419 daily maximum temperature readings at those locations since 1876.

This is a more helpful summary of the data.

It is clear from all the work that has been done on the sites of weather stations around the world including Australia that most if not all of the warming in the records is the “urban heat island effect” in urban locations or badly sited thermometers out of town.

See this book for example. Dont Sell Your Overcoat. The author was a warming believer until he did some “feet on the ground” inspections of North American weather stations. That changed his mind! Strangely the Amazon blurb didn’t mention that part of the book although they got the message right.

Global warming is a household phrase these days, and it has led to a situation in which far too many educated people believe that mankind is hastening the destruction of the world through industry and civilization. But where is the evidence to support these claims? In this impossible-to-put-down book Harold Ambler presents the history of climate in ways that are accessible to the average Joe or Jill and which make it clear that in terms of temperature, weather, and climate we have been here before. Without compromising on scientific detail, Ambler spends each chapter focusing on a different facet of climate science including sunspots, tradewinds, computer modeling, and data collection. He also deftly connects political stakeholders in the global warming arena to various distortions of the science. This distillation of information gives the reader the ability to decide whether global warming is a tangible threat or a convenient propaganda tool.