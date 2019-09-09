My cat gets tired of it after a while but not the media

From Conservativetreehouse who notes that:

It is a metaphor often used to say President Trump’s tweets and media messages are akin to watching a cat chase a red dot controlled by POTUS…. Apparently President Trump also thought it was funny.

It’s astonishing, and also depressing to find how accurate this metaphor is. Sadly, given that there are still people who read the NYT and WP and believe what they say, you really can fool some of the people all of the time.