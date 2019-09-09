My cat gets tired of it after a while but not the media

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2019
From Conservativetreehouse who notes that:
It is a metaphor often used to say President Trump’s tweets and media messages are akin to watching a cat chase a red dot controlled by POTUS…. Apparently President Trump also thought it was funny.
It’s astonishing, and also depressing to find how accurate this metaphor is. Sadly, given that there are still people who read the NYT and WP and believe what they say, you really can fool some of the people all of the time.
MSM are fooled all the time.
Lead item on the 6.30 ‘news’ bulletin on Radio National this morning was Anthony Scaramucci calling Trump a ‘fat orange blob’. Lead item. Oh, and The Mooch also told us that Trump is intimidated by…Justin Trudeau. Because Justine is sooo good looking.
Call me paranoid, but I often notice that Radio National runs more extreme, irresponsible items in the very early morning bulletins. The later (7am) bulletin is marginally less puerile.
Just as the hour-long SBS evening news bulletin sometimes runs newsworthy but non-narrative-compliant items after the 7pm ‘fold’, when they know most of their meagre audience switches over to the ABC bulletin. It’s almost as if they want to be able to say they ran the item (against accusations of bias) while being sure almost no-one sees it. Like I say, paranoid.
Do these people even think before they write?
I thought, reading the body language of Trump and Trudeau together in a very recent photo, Trump looked very self-assured and confident, while on the other hand, Trudeau looked very uncomfortable.
The MSM say whatever they want and hope that the sheeple will believe them. They don’t have to hope when it comes to Leftists.
Look what they have done to children. Mao would be so proud.
Trump retweeted the Breitbart tweet on Swedish behavioral scientist Magnus Söderlund who has suggested that eating other people after they die could be a means of combatting climate change. And they call Trump mad.
Pool has a great video on this.
The media ae being trolled, he even tells them beforehand and they get trolled.
They are the cat.
I don’t know why its depressing.
Its been fairly obvious since day dot, and people who can’t see it are either stupid, or blinded by their prejudices.
I suspect the latter, in most cases.
ps:
This is a Trump meta-troll.
The media will probably make a fuss of it, which just proves the point.