Entrepreneurship in one lesson

This is from a French soldier’s view of US soldiers in Afghanistan. Unexpectedly entirely positive. Here I only put up this passage to explain what entrepreneurship looks like.
And combat? If you have seen Rambo you have seen it all — always coming to the rescue when one of our teams gets in trouble, and always in the shortest delay. That is one of their tricks: they switch from T-shirt and sandals to combat ready in three minutes. Arriving in contact with the enemy, the way they fight is simple and disconcerting: they just charge! They disembark and assault in stride, they bomb first and ask questions later — which cuts any pussyfooting short.
It is the only managerial style that works. Of course, it won’t work in areas which are funded by the public sector, where profitability and adding value are never a consideration. But in the private sector, if a business is left alone to get on with its business, this is how it is done. I only hope I don’t have to remind you that this example of soldiers in the field is not to be taken literally.
