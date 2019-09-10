Hal Colebatch 1945 – 2019

Sad to report (HT: areff) that Australian author Hal Colebatch has passed away.
Tony Thomas has an appreciation at Quadrant.
Very sorry to hear it. He was one of the good guys, and not old either.
A great Australian thinker and writer. Loved his wit and humour even when describing the utter bastardry of left wing unions in the war. He will be missed.
Very sorry to hear it. He was one of the good guys, and not old either.
Seconded.
Cats may consider donating a copy of Australia’s Secret War to their local library as a thank offering.
Very sad.
Hal was a regular letter writer to my local newspaper and a breath of fresh air from the other rot they often publish.
Already done so.
A review of his book about Hal Colebatch senior.
he story of Sir Hal Colebatch would be regarded as somewhat far-fetched if it was depicted as a work of fiction. It is hard to say which is the most remarkable aspect of Sir Hal, his physical durability, surviving near-death experiences several times and endured diabetes to live an active life beyond the age of 80; his clarity of vision to see what was required to avert worldwide disaster in the 1930s; his strength of character to beat against the tide of public opinion for several decades; his integrity and goodness of heart to maintain friendly relations with bitter opponents and to work effectively with them when the opportunity arose.
Hal Colebatch was one of the living links to sustain the ideas of free trade through the wilderness decades until Bert Kelly and his helpers appeared to sponsor the Liberal “back bench dries” of the 1970s.
The story of Bloody Sunday when strikers and police clashed during a bitter dockside dispute while Hal Colebatch Snr was acting Premier.
