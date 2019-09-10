Liberty Quote
It is a truism that almost any sect, cult, or religion will legislate its creed into law if it acquires the political power to do so.— Robert Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- zyconoclast on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- C.L. on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- zyconoclast on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- zyconoclast on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: September 7, 2019
- BoyfromTottenham on Guest post. The Australia Institute vs sensible power policy
- zyconoclast on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- Tim Neilson on How to survive the climate apocalypse. Eat more meat! + John Cleese and GWPF roundup
- mh on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- calli on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- mh on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- Dr Fred Lenin on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- John Constantine on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- Chris M on Keynesian economics is guaranteed to make an economy’s problems worse
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: September 7, 2019
- Dapper Happer on Open Forum: September 7, 2019
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: September 7, 2019
- Dr Fred Lenin on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- John Constantine on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- feelthebern on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- Dapper Happer on Open Forum: September 7, 2019
- min on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- mh on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- Some History on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- None on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- None on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
- Keynesian economics is guaranteed to make an economy’s problems worse
- How to survive the climate apocalypse. Eat more meat! + John Cleese and GWPF roundup
- Guest post. The Australia Institute vs sensible power policy
- My cat gets tired of it after a while but not the media
- Tax Nerd: Taxis and FBT and GST – The Government changes the law because of Catallaxy …
- Jenkins on climate hysteria
- Albo on the slide
- Dateless in Manhattan
- No warming in Australia since 1876? And Tony Thomas exposes the love romantic relationship of the ABC and Al Gore
- Lowe as it gets
- Open Forum: September 7, 2019
- A win for Peter Ridd and science. Two heroes!!
- Go early. Go hard. Go cutlery.
- Some ideas are too stupid to die
- What you don’t know really can hurt you.
- The road to ruin in WA. The EPA goes mad, trusting the IPCC.
- David Bidstrup: Some more about wind.
- Brexit reveals what parliament thinks of the people
- C.L. : Pope Harry I
- Dont mention the inflated cost of infrastructure. Or power prices!
- Martin Weitzman 1942 – 2019
- Read all about it …
- Salvatore Babones
- ABC delenda est
- A classic case of economic ignorance
- Where are the Customers’ Yachts
- Regulatory attacks bringing a sad demise of the Australian economy
- A bit rich – oh?
- How much does this cost and who pays for it?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
here!
Podium at last!
Shhh don’t tell anyone
Kayleigh is the new Greta …
Leftists – this time Australian – find another little girl to use.
My aircon went out yesterday just when it turned cold. Dang Murphys law!
So true
ORWELL AND CONTRACEPTION
The recent Newspoll showing that those polled were fearfull of the rising cost of living was a hoot. No inflation but a rising cost of living. How does Mr Lowe explain that to the deplorables??
Hello in dare its ne out here <how the. Hell are yez ?
Snuck in.
Michelle Malkin has a marvellous description of Hollywood’s human trash: sanctuary anarchists.
1 st
From the Oz. Sliante!
Yes, she went there.
Good.
We’z good Dr Lenin. Youse?
From WIP.
A message from Sly Stallone:
https://imgur.com/t9G6Xmp
That’s why she’s “our Pauline”.
Thomas Sowell asks the right question “Would you put your next pay packet on tomorrow’s weather forcast?”
well why spend billionas on forcasts with less foundation for years ahead?
Top Twenny
Woo Hoo 💪
According to a new book, it was the fearless NY Times who uncovered the Harvey Weinstein scandals.
I thought they were the ones who continually buried it for years.
Anyway, rewriting history is what the NYT does.
Climate Change is used as the excuse our new elites need to socially engineer, an all new, all different:
“The Ton”.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Upper_ten_thousand
Upper Ten Thousand, or simply, The Upper Ten, is a 19th-century phrase referring to wealthiest 10,000 residents of New York City. The phrase was coined in 1844 by American poet and author Nathaniel Parker Willis.[1] Soon, the term came to be used to describe the upper circles not only of New York, but also those of other major cities.[2]
Usages
In 1852, Charles Astor Bristed published a collection of sketches on New York Society entitled “The Upper Ten Thousand” in Fraser Magazine. In 1854, George Lippard serialized his book New York: Its Upper Ten and Lower Million.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ton_(le_bon_ton)
The ton” is a term commonly used to refer to Britain’s high society during the late Regency and the reign of George IV, and later. It is a French word meaning (in this sense) “manners” or “style” and is pronounced as in French ([tɔ̃]). The full phrase is le bon ton meaning “good manners” or “good form” – characteristics held as ideal by the British beau monde.
The term le beau monde (pronounced [bo mɔ̃d]), literally meaning “the beautiful crowd” (but here meaning “fashionable people,” or “fashionable society”), was similar to le bon ton during the nineteenth century.
“The ton” has also been used to refer to the Upper Ten Thousand of later 19th-century society, including most of the peerage, aristocracy and wealthy merchants or bankers of the City (of London).
Their julie bishop and lily d’ambrosio class do not care about climate or carbon, but they care like Hell about their place in ‘ The Ton’.
Comrades.
None , Nice to see you use the plura youse when talking to more than one bloke ,cant stand them flash buggers that say “all of you “ ,its “all of youse” .
Of course, Penny used OPM for water.
Climate Change and Trumpaphobia are the new Shibboleths, if you can’t pronounce these things without stumbling or stammering, you are dissenting from the New Crony ‘ The Ton’ and deserve your summary Twitter execution from beautiful society.
“What a brilliant idea julie bishop” was their turnbullites shibboleth.
Comrades.
Just reading Delingpole ,the sixth expedition to prove the Poles are melting because of the climate crisis has been aborted halfway between Norway and the Nirth Pole due to the ship being icebound in unprecedented thick ice . The climate Warriors and their film crew had to be evacuated by helicopter<the crew must wait for a Coastguard Icebreaker to rescue them . These peopke must be socialists , if it fails the first time ,keep tring till it works . Bit like the EU fascists if a referendum result is not in their favour keep having them till it is .
That worked well for Ed Miliband.
I’ve been busy.
Is Trump still President?
Over to you, ScoMo
Donald Trump Defends Bringing Back ‘Better’ Incandescent Light Bulbs
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/09/09/donald-trump-defends-bringing-back-better-incandescent-light-bulbs/
mh – DT still winning.
Call for reparations?
Sweet shop ‘slave’ worked 100 hours a week, court told
An alleged forced-labour victim worked nearly 100 hours a week at a P3rsian sweet shop, plus longer days during [email protected]@n and Iranian new year, a court has heard.
Seyyed Ali Farshchi, 46, and his wife, Naghmeh Mostafaei, 45, faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday over allegations they kept an Iranian refugee as a slave at their Box Hill and Lalor business, Candoo Confectionery.
The story of Jesus has been told by men for men — but it’s not just about men
The story of Jesus as we have it in the gospels was written by men and, as far as preparation for church leadership has traditionally been concerned, for men.
But according to Professor Joan Taylor from King’s College London, dig a little deeper and you find the reality of the life of Jesus was far less male-dominated than we have often been told.
Take Mark, the earliest of the gospels. Throughout, women are rarely mentioned (and they speak even less), and you get the impression that Jesus chose to surround himself exclusively with other men.
But then you get to the end, at the crucifixion, and you find an acknowledgement that “many” women had been a part of his ministry all along, from Galilee to Jerusalem (the verses are Mark 15:40-41, if you want to look them up).
For Professor Taylor, that’s a clue — a huge clue.
“You have to go back to the beginning of the Gospel of Mark and reimagine just about every scene with women in it,” she said.
Not much comment about this before the election
Questions raised about Liberal MP Gladys Liu amid claims of links to Chinese political influence operations
Old sub-editors, we miss you.
Female workers could be the answer to the skills shortage in manual trades, but only if more is done to remove the barriers they face entering male-dominated industries, new research shows.
“Of course, women are a big recruiting pool — 50 per cent of the population — and yet only 1-3 per cent of tradespeople are women.”