Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019

Posted on 11:30 am, September 10, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
33 Responses to Tuesday Forum: September 10, 2019

  3. notafan
    #3151946, posted on September 10, 2019 at 11:32 am

    Shhh don’t tell anyone

  4. C.L.
    #3151949, posted on September 10, 2019 at 11:36 am

    Kayleigh is the new Greta …

    Leftists – this time Australian – find another little girl to use.

  5. Rafe Champion
    #3151950, posted on September 10, 2019 at 11:36 am

    My aircon went out yesterday just when it turned cold. Dang Murphys law!

  6. notafan
    #3151952, posted on September 10, 2019 at 11:38 am

    So true

    In 1954, four years after George Orwell’s premature death from tuberculosis, his friend Christopher Hollis recalled: “One of the most interesting and deepest of Orwell’s beliefs was his belief in the profound evil of contraception.” Near the end of his life, Orwell expressed the view that even the Catholic teaching on “the safe period” was too lax. He thought, according to Hollis, “that people who desired intercourse without desiring children were guilty of a profound lack of faith in life, and that a generation which slipped into the way of thinking such a desire legitimate was inevitably damned.”

    ORWELL AND CONTRACEPTION

  7. Jock
    #3151961, posted on September 10, 2019 at 11:47 am

    The recent Newspoll showing that those polled were fearfull of the rising cost of living was a hoot. No inflation but a rising cost of living. How does Mr Lowe explain that to the deplorables??

  8. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3151962, posted on September 10, 2019 at 11:47 am

    Hello in dare its ne out here <how the. Hell are yez ?

  10. Tom
    #3151967, posted on September 10, 2019 at 11:52 am

    Michelle Malkin has a marvellous description of Hollywood’s human trash: sanctuary anarchists.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3151971, posted on September 10, 2019 at 11:54 am

    Drinking decline stalls as Aussies hit the hard stuff

    Sean Parnell
    HEALTH EDITOR
    @seanparnell
    12:00AM September 10, 2019
    5 Comments

    Australians are drinking more spirits and premixed beverages amid signs the long-running ­decline in alcohol consumption may have plateaued.

    The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released alcohol consumption figures for 2017-18 which equate to 9.51 litres for everyone 15 and over, close to the 9.48 litres the previous year.

    “In average daily consumption, this equates to 2.08 standard drinks per person and is unchanged from 2016-17,” ABS acting director of health statistics Robert Long said. “What is interesting is we are seeing a rise in spirit consumption, which was on a downward trend.”

    On a per capita basis, the consumption of spirits and premixed beverages increased from 1.79 ­litres to 1.89 litres. Beer consumption was relatively steady at 3.71 litres per capita and wine consumption fell slightly from 3.74 litres to 3.67 litres per capita.

    While beer was still the most popular tipple, its share of total consumption has declined from 67.6 per cent about 40 years ago to 39 per cent in 2017-18.

    The health survey data showed 16.1 per cent of adults consumed more than two standard drinks a day, exceeding the guidelines released by the National Health and Medical Research Council. That figure was down from 19.5 per cent in 2011-12.

    The NHMRC has reviewed the guidelines and is due to release a new draft within months.

    From the Oz. Sliante!

  13. None
    #3151972, posted on September 10, 2019 at 11:54 am

    Drugs fight: Hanson targets Lambie’s son

    The One Nation leader questions Jacqui Lambie’s opposition to random tests, pointing to the Tasmanian senator’s son and his addiction.

    3 MINUTES AGO  By RICHARD FERGUSON

    Yes, she went there.
    Good.

  14. None
    #3151973, posted on September 10, 2019 at 11:56 am

    We’z good Dr Lenin. Youse?

  15. Some History
    #3151974, posted on September 10, 2019 at 11:57 am

    From WIP.

    A message from Sly Stallone:

    https://imgur.com/t9G6Xmp

  16. mh
    #3151975, posted on September 10, 2019 at 11:58 am

    Yes, she went there.
    Good.

    That’s why she’s “our Pauline”.

  17. min
    #3151976, posted on September 10, 2019 at 11:58 am

    Thomas Sowell asks the right question “Would you put your next pay packet on tomorrow’s weather forcast?”
    well why spend billionas on forcasts with less foundation for years ahead?

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #3151978, posted on September 10, 2019 at 12:02 pm

    Top Twenny

    Woo Hoo 💪

  19. feelthebern
    #3151979, posted on September 10, 2019 at 12:02 pm

    According to a new book, it was the fearless NY Times who uncovered the Harvey Weinstein scandals.
    I thought they were the ones who continually buried it for years.
    Anyway, rewriting history is what the NYT does.

  20. John Constantine
    #3151980, posted on September 10, 2019 at 12:02 pm

    Climate Change is used as the excuse our new elites need to socially engineer, an all new, all different:

    “The Ton”.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Upper_ten_thousand

    Upper Ten Thousand, or simply, The Upper Ten, is a 19th-century phrase referring to wealthiest 10,000 residents of New York City. The phrase was coined in 1844 by American poet and author Nathaniel Parker Willis.[1] Soon, the term came to be used to describe the upper circles not only of New York, but also those of other major cities.[2]

    Usages
    In 1852, Charles Astor Bristed published a collection of sketches on New York Society entitled “The Upper Ten Thousand” in Fraser Magazine. In 1854, George Lippard serialized his book New York: Its Upper Ten and Lower Million.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ton_(le_bon_ton)

    The ton” is a term commonly used to refer to Britain’s high society during the late Regency and the reign of George IV, and later. It is a French word meaning (in this sense) “manners” or “style” and is pronounced as in French ([tɔ̃]). The full phrase is le bon ton meaning “good manners” or “good form” – characteristics held as ideal by the British beau monde.

    The term le beau monde (pronounced [bo mɔ̃d]), literally meaning “the beautiful crowd” (but here meaning “fashionable people,” or “fashionable society”), was similar to le bon ton during the nineteenth century.

    “The ton” has also been used to refer to the Upper Ten Thousand of later 19th-century society, including most of the peerage, aristocracy and wealthy merchants or bankers of the City (of London).

    Their julie bishop and lily d’ambrosio class do not care about climate or carbon, but they care like Hell about their place in ‘ The Ton’.

    Comrades.

  21. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3151981, posted on September 10, 2019 at 12:02 pm

    None , Nice to see you use the plura youse when talking to more than one bloke ,cant stand them flash buggers that say “all of you “ ,its “all of youse” .

  22. stackja
    #3151983, posted on September 10, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    Of course, Penny used OPM for water.

  23. John Constantine
    #3151987, posted on September 10, 2019 at 12:10 pm

    Climate Change and Trumpaphobia are the new Shibboleths, if you can’t pronounce these things without stumbling or stammering, you are dissenting from the New Crony ‘ The Ton’ and deserve your summary Twitter execution from beautiful society.

    “What a brilliant idea julie bishop” was their turnbullites shibboleth.

    Comrades.

  24. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3151988, posted on September 10, 2019 at 12:11 pm

    Just reading Delingpole ,the sixth expedition to prove the Poles are melting because of the climate crisis has been aborted halfway between Norway and the Nirth Pole due to the ship being icebound in unprecedented thick ice . The climate Warriors and their film crew had to be evacuated by helicopter<the crew must wait for a Coastguard Icebreaker to rescue them . These peopke must be socialists , if it fails the first time ,keep tring till it works . Bit like the EU fascists if a referendum result is not in their favour keep having them till it is .

  25. mh
    #3151989, posted on September 10, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    Marianne Williamson

    @marwilliamson
    Russell Brand will be joining me in Los Angeles on Sept. 15

    That worked well for Ed Miliband.

  26. calli
    #3151990, posted on September 10, 2019 at 12:18 pm

    I’ve been busy.

    Is Trump still President?

  28. stackja
    #3151993, posted on September 10, 2019 at 12:21 pm

    mh – DT still winning.

  29. zyconoclast
    #3151994, posted on September 10, 2019 at 12:21 pm

    Call for reparations?

    Sweet shop ‘slave’ worked 100 hours a week, court told

    An alleged forced-labour victim worked nearly 100 hours a week at a P3rsian sweet shop, plus longer days during [email protected]@n and Iranian new year, a court has heard.

    Seyyed Ali Farshchi, 46, and his wife, Naghmeh Mostafaei, 45, faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday over allegations they kept an Iranian refugee as a slave at their Box Hill and Lalor business, Candoo Confectionery.

  30. zyconoclast
    #3151997, posted on September 10, 2019 at 12:24 pm

    The story of Jesus has been told by men for men — but it’s not just about men

    The story of Jesus as we have it in the gospels was written by men and, as far as preparation for church leadership has traditionally been concerned, for men.

    But according to Professor Joan Taylor from King’s College London, dig a little deeper and you find the reality of the life of Jesus was far less male-dominated than we have often been told.

    Take Mark, the earliest of the gospels. Throughout, women are rarely mentioned (and they speak even less), and you get the impression that Jesus chose to surround himself exclusively with other men.

    But then you get to the end, at the crucifixion, and you find an acknowledgement that “many” women had been a part of his ministry all along, from Galilee to Jerusalem (the verses are Mark 15:40-41, if you want to look them up).

    For Professor Taylor, that’s a clue — a huge clue.

    “You have to go back to the beginning of the Gospel of Mark and reimagine just about every scene with women in it,” she said.

  32. C.L.
    #3151999, posted on September 10, 2019 at 12:27 pm

    Drinking decline stalls as Aussies hit the hard stuff

    … the long-running ­decline … may have plateaued.

    Old sub-editors, we miss you.

