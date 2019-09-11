All immigrants are traitors

Gladys Liu seems to have created something of a stir by having a “bad” interview on Bolt’s show.
The Labor Party are having a great time stirring things up. Some of their comments, however, are quite offensive.
“There have been questions raised for some time about whether Ms Liu is a fit and proper person to be in the Australian Parliament,” Labor’s foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said this morning.
“She gave an interview last night in an attempt to answer some of those questions and we’ve only ended up with more questions.
“This is a test for Scott Morrison. He needs to come into the Parliament, and make a statement and assure the Australian Parliament and through them the Australian people that Gladys Liu is fit and proper, a fit and proper person to be in the Australian Parliament.”
What questions would those be? Precisely? That a woman is a Liberal MP? That an ethnic woman is a Liberal MP? That an immigrant (from Hong Kong) is a Liberal MP? What exactly constitutes “a fit and proper person to be in the Australian Parliament”? Not a woman? Not an immigrant? Only Australian born? Only Australian and UK/Irish born? Inquiring minds would like to know.
The Labor Party that gave us the White Australia Policy now wants to implement a White Australian Parliament Policy?
Then there is the Bolt interview:
Bolt: “But Gladys, a simple question. Is Xi Jinping a dictator?”
Liu: “That is not a question for me to answer, but I can tell you about Hong Kong. It is very …”
Bolt: “I don’t want to know about Hong Kong. I am asking you about Xi Jinping, the dictator of communist China, and you don’t have an opinion about him.”
Liu: “I do have an opinion, but I’m not going to use the word dictator. He is in their system an elected chairman or president, they call it, for China.”
How many non-Chinese MPs have ever been asked on national television if Xi Jinping is a dictator? Mind you, Gladys Liu – who is from Hong Kong and was cut off trying to talk about something she knows well – gave the technically correct answer. We may well think that Xi is a “dictator” but he was elected under the very restricted franchise that operates in the PRC.
Then:
Bolt: “Gladys Liu, are you in effect a spokesman for the Chinese Communist regime in Australia?”
McCarthyism at its finest – are you now, or have you ever been, a member of the communist party?
In addition to the Labor Party’s long history of Sinophobia two other things make me very suspicious of this story – the involvement of the ABC and Clive Hamilton.
Gladys gave a good answer for someone who may want to visit HK in the future.
Poor Gladys trying to be diplomatic.
You are right, other Liberal Party members are not asked these questions, but, on the other hand, I am not aware of other members who have a documented history of holding senior positions in CCP influence and propaganda organisations.
Bolt is an idiot and so is everyone in the Labor Party front bench.
Backbencher doesn’t want to get dragged into foreign affairs questions.
Backbencher with friends and relatives in communist country doesn’t want to offend aforementioned communist country’s authorities.
“But Gladys, a simple question. Is Xi Jinping a dictator?”
Correct answer – “do you really expect a member of the government to give an on-air gratuitous insult to the leader of one of our major trading partners?” [Apart from Trump, of course – in the days of the unlamented Mick Trumble they would have leaped at the chance to burnish their woke credentials.]
Any ALP members perhaps?
Seriously – this is far too obvious.
2 Gladyses in NSW!! Parents, you’re on notice about naming your kids.
bemused – let’s not over-react. Andrew is good on most things. But seems to have drunk the Clive Hamilton – Mr democracy himself – kool aid on China.
I’m very disappointed because I thought that Andrew Bolt was better than that. It looked to me that he set out to discredit Liu with some loaded questions. There appears to still be a fair bit of the Bob Hawke staffer left in him. What a pity.
Any policy that removes Wong sounds okay.
Good to see the alp defending Australia from Chinese sympathisers in the old workers party tradition ,Keating Carr and Destaryi are only in assosciation with the chinese to get reuseabke Aldi shopping bags with mysterious contents ,
Hypocracy ,the essence of modern politics .
Bolt seems to have no problem having Kimberley Kitching as a regular guest despite her poor performance in the Trade Union Royal Commission.
Was Penny Wong supportive of Sam Dastyari when he had a conflict of interest over his China links ? Or did she say he was not fit to be in Parliament ? After all Sam could call up a Chinese billionaire to ask him to pay his bills. That would be the same billionaire who he asked to step outside because somebody might be listening. The same guy now being mentioned in the ICAC hearing.
I noted the ABC article and quotes by Clive Hamilton and a link to somebody who puts on Chinese cultural events in Melbourne. This is the same guy who organises junkets for Crown. Seems his nickname is Mr Chinatown. There was a picture with Gladys and the PM. Just a thought but would the Labor candidate for Chisholm,who is also Chinese, also have appeared at functions with the same person. Highly likely I would think.
Gladys Liu is a Victorian.
I agree Sinclair. It was a very unreasonable question to ask.
Glad my Chinese relative has no living relatives in China.
All here or the US.
I’d love to find a link to the BBC documentary on Jennifer Yang and Gladys Liu that aired before the election.
Apparently Yang said multiple times ‘China is on the rise’
Odd.
found it
Both Kimberly Kitching and James Patterson declined to call Xi Jinping a dictator, so I am wondering if they are traitors and subversives too?
I’m glad I read the Cat.
From the follow up programs after Bolt, the rapturous acclaim he got made me assume that Gladys was a sneaky, conniving, Sinophile whose “train wreck” of an interview had scuttled her career.
Good to have an alternative viewpoint to look at.
Hmm Jennifer Yang going on about the growing power of China.
Interesting that that was the quote she gave to the BBC in the run up to the Australian Federal election.
As for her English language skills
Jeepers
Gladys’s sound bite was just fine.
I’m in Chisholm electorate.
Send Gladys a congrats message just before she got confirmation to which she nicely replied.
Labor tried to skittle her with a dirty tricks complaint, without success.
I shall send her another tomorrow to batten down the hatches for this latest storm in a teacup.
Uh oh, can Penny Wong and the ABC please comment on the picture online of Dan Andrews standing next to Tom Zhou who is mentioned in the ABC article. Andrews is smiling.
Any politician attending a function in Chinatown and being photographed is highly likely going to be linked with somebody who is pro China.
Somebody should try this game of guilt by association with Penny Wong.