All immigrants are traitors

Gladys Liu seems to have created something of a stir by having a “bad” interview on Bolt’s show.

The Labor Party are having a great time stirring things up. Some of their comments, however, are quite offensive.

“There have been questions raised for some time about whether Ms Liu is a fit and proper person to be in the Australian Parliament,” Labor’s foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said this morning. “She gave an interview last night in an attempt to answer some of those questions and we’ve only ended up with more questions. “This is a test for Scott Morrison. He needs to come into the Parliament, and make a statement and assure the Australian Parliament and through them the Australian people that Gladys Liu is fit and proper, a fit and proper person to be in the Australian Parliament.”

What questions would those be? Precisely? That a woman is a Liberal MP? That an ethnic woman is a Liberal MP? That an immigrant (from Hong Kong) is a Liberal MP? What exactly constitutes “a fit and proper person to be in the Australian Parliament”? Not a woman? Not an immigrant? Only Australian born? Only Australian and UK/Irish born? Inquiring minds would like to know.

The Labor Party that gave us the White Australia Policy now wants to implement a White Australian Parliament Policy?

Then there is the Bolt interview:

Bolt: “But Gladys, a simple question. Is Xi Jinping a dictator?” Liu: “That is not a question for me to answer, but I can tell you about Hong Kong. It is very …” Bolt: “I don’t want to know about Hong Kong. I am asking you about Xi Jinping, the dictator of communist China, and you don’t have an opinion about him.” Liu: “I do have an opinion, but I’m not going to use the word dictator. He is in their system an elected chairman or president, they call it, for China.”

How many non-Chinese MPs have ever been asked on national television if Xi Jinping is a dictator? Mind you, Gladys Liu – who is from Hong Kong and was cut off trying to talk about something she knows well – gave the technically correct answer. We may well think that Xi is a “dictator” but he was elected under the very restricted franchise that operates in the PRC.

Then:

Bolt: “Gladys Liu, are you in effect a spokesman for the Chinese Communist regime in Australia?”

McCarthyism at its finest – are you now, or have you ever been, a member of the communist party?

In addition to the Labor Party’s long history of Sinophobia two other things make me very suspicious of this story – the involvement of the ABC and Clive Hamilton.