“Airplanes took aim” on 911 says the NYT

Evil comes in so many forms.
I suppose the Germans took aim of Poland on 1 September 1939.
Airplanes taking aim — of course and it aligns with the complementary narrative of cars mowing down people. Now could there be any common element to these phenomena? No, nothing to see here folks. Move on. (/sarc)
Also Teddy Kennedy’s car being maliciously resposible for a certain event at Chappaquidick
NYT took aim at history for the ignorant.
Steve, your graphic is too wide.
It overlaps the Recent Comments section.
“The knife went in”.
These people disgust me.
emotive anguage is used by the media
(helicopters become “choppers”, if you’re not careful)
Cassie of Sydney – it’s off to reeducation camp for you.
Germans did no such thing in this Newspeak. Panzer tanks, Nebelwerfer artillery and Stuka dive bombers ‘took aim’. Probably best to not even mention what they took aim at or why while you are at it.
No.
Tanks took aim.
Don’t forget the downplaying of evil with the misleading “over 2000 died” falsification.
Sounds just a little better than the truthful “nearly 3000 people were killed that day”.
The Western left cheered the attack, that’s the truth.
Peter FitzSimons spoke eloquently on their behalf two weeks after 9/11:
Hello. We are sorry. We are desperately sorry that the world has now moved to the point where it is on the edge of an abyss from which there can be no return. We accept that such hate as drove the planes into the World Trade Centre towers can only have come from incredible suffering, and we are desperately sorry for that suffering, even if we are yet to come to grips with its specific cause.
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear”
Marcus Tullius Cicero
Magic aeroplanes. They have the same view of guns. Simplistic thinking by intellectually deprived cowards.
Feel free to name the real evil of 9/11 right here…I’ll wait…
Can’t wait to hear what religious conservatives think happened on 9/11…
Great insight there from Cicero, Bruce.
Lots of traitors in the MSM these days.
We accept that such hate as drove the planes into the World Trade Centre towers can only have come from incredible suffering, and we are desperately sorry for that suffering, even if we are yet to come to grips with its specific cause.
The creation of Isra3l is a crime which must be erased. Each and every person whose hands have become polluted in the contribution towards this crime must pay its price, and pay for it heavily.
Osama Bin Laden, “Letter to America”, 2002.
What do you think, Pete, should we throw Israel under the bus to appease the angry Mohametans?
There is a particular fool infecting both areff’s thread on 9/11 and now this one.
Says he’s waiting. At traitor’s gate?
Peter FitzSimons spoke eloquently on their behalf two weeks after 9/11:
Prior to that strange comment, if I considered him at all, I thought of FitzSimmons as a bit of a joke: an oaf with intellectual pretensions, trading on a brief and undistinguished career as a Wallaby.
But not toxic.
Magic aeroplanes. They have the same view of guns.
Yep. My immediate thoughts too, Megan.
Classic leftism. Never sheet home responsibility. Always use weasel words.
More petering out.
Americans don’t like to think of their Saudi buddies as the enemy
