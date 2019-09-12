Climate Roundup 12 Sept

Green loonies meet their match in Poland.

For several hours on Monday, activists on the Rainbow Warrior and in smaller boats blocked a shipment of coal from Mozambique tp Gdansk. They painted “Stop Coal,” ”Poland Beyond Coal 2030,” and “No Future in Coal’ on the ship’s side.

Video footage from Greenpeace showed the armed guards breaking a window to get into the captain’s bridge on the Rainbow Warrior, a tall sailing ship, and shouting that everyone should drop to the floor. The boarding occurred about 11 p.m. Monday. Marek Jozefiak of Greenpeace said the ship’s captain and one activist remained detained Tuesday, along with the ship. Jozefiak, the coordinator of Greenpeace’s Climate and Energy campaign in Poland, expressed surprise at vehemence of the border guards’ actions against what he called a “peaceful action in defense of the environment.”

So what are the authorities supposed to do? Polish border authorities said the boarding took place after the Rainbow Warriors’ captain repeatedly refused requests to let border guards come aboard.

The head of the WMO (world meteorological organization) tells doomsday climate extremists to put a sock in it.

Talaas said that establishment meteorological scientists are under increasing assault from radical climate alarmists who are attempting to move the mainstream scientific community in a radical direction. He expressed specific concern with some of the solutions promoted by climate alarmists, including calls for couples to have no more children. “While climate skepticism has become less of an issue, now we are being challenged from the other side. Climate experts have been attacked by these people and they claim that we should be much more radical. They are doomsters and extremists. They make threats,” Taalas said.

Celebrations are premature despite the excitement of Benny Peiser of the Global Warming Policy Foundation because Mr Talaas is no skeptic.

Jennifer Marohasy on the Great Barrier Reef.

I’ve spent the last 10 days snorkelling, paddle boarding, and droning over the coral reefs of the northern and southern Whitsundays. We started at Horseshoe bay that is right in Bowen township … in fact there is a coffee shop within perhaps 250 metres of the southern headland where there are a great diversity of colourful corals growing on the granite, and there is a lifeguard. I was surprised to see such colourful, healthy corals straight-off the beach and so accessible from the mainland/a north Queensland town. A family can train/bus/drive to this local beach at Bowen and go snorkelling and find many of the corals found throughout the Great Barrier Reef. Indeed, the bays and headlands around Bowen offer an opportunity for anyone to see corals, without spending a lot of money.

Problems in RE Paradise. Marginal loss factors are biting and assets risk becoming stranded.

The emerging grid constraints in Australia’s main grid and the changes in so-called “marginal loss factors” has taken its toll on one of the biggest investors in Australia renewable energy projects, which has put further investments in the country on hold. The UK-based infrastructure investor John Laing has reported a write down of £66 million ($A120 million) on three of its renewable energy projects under construction as a result of changes in marginal loss factors – a calculation of how much on a generator’s output is credited by the market operator. MLFs have been written down extensively in the last two years as a result of the number of new wind and solar farms that have been built in certain parts of the grid. the worst affected have been in north Queensland, but south west NSW and north west Victoria have also been badly affected.