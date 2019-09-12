The emission transition, following the demographic transition?

The demographic transition is the reduction in the birth rate that occurs when people achieve some level of economic progress. China is a spectacular example where the rising middle class are having one or two children per family despite the end of the one child policy.

Look for an emission transition along the same lines. Not that CO2 is a bad thing, far from it, just ask any green plant. But just to calm the fevered brows of the carbonphobes consider that the US is about the only country to significantly lower emissions. That came from the fracking revolution and I don’t expect much more reduction until nuclear power is a bigger contributor. There will be some progress in that direction as old coal-fires plants are replaced by new models that generate 25% less CO2 per unit of power.

China and India have been driving the recent increase in emissions, especially China, with China well ahead and demonstrating the emission transition They are going to have more power without a great deal more CO2 because they are building nuclear capacity and also new coal fired power plants.

More charts on the performance of different nations. India is progressing faster than China at this stage, as you would expect because they lagging on the same path. The same thing is happening in other countries as well on a smaller scale.

In the meantime there is a growing awareness of the hole that we have dug with RE and expect a lot more talk about the need to keep coal in the system. Even Audrey Zibelman is talking about it, so it must be true.

As you would expect, cost of living trumps climate change as a concern for the punters while the ALP is tying itself in knots looking for a way to placate the Greens and at the same time get out of the hole that Bill Shorten dug. Where are the adults in the room? But wait, you can say the same about the Coalition.