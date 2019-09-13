It’s the vibe

A quote from an article in today’s AFR:
ATO second commissioner Jeremy Hirschhorn has warned the four firms – Deloitte, EY (the former Ernst & Young) KPMG and PwC – that they need to rein in “hired gun” and “guru” tax partners that come up with overly aggressive tax schemes that are technically legal but represent a risk to the taxation base.
That’s right. The ATO does not want tax advisors working for their clients but rather working for the ATO.
Hows this for an idea. Simplify the tax system – and put all those tax advisors and ATO people into actual productive work.
Legislative and regulative complexity is a subsidy – from those who can’t afford expensive advice to those who can.
Not just in tax but in all activities.
Imagine the ATO being upset with something that is legal. I always thought it was the job of politicians to determine what is illegal (note, if something is not illegal it is axiomatically “legal”) not unelected public servants. Now that’s an oxymoron these days isn’t it? I needed some help from my local federal member (who went on to become PM) and he was too frightened to take on the totalitarians in the ATO.
Just wow.
Don’t you love the weasel phrase “technically legal”?
Which of course means legal.
I hadn’t thought of it that way before. That’s so true.
Well said TAFKAS.
It’s a variation on bootleggers and Baptists: the ATO needs tax cheats and their advisors to justify the existence of many of its own powers and the prosperity of its senior staff.
With so many provisions in the tax las that deem legal actions illegal, no surprise she says technically legal, because they haven’t yet made it illegal. But just wait you keep being tricky and we’ll make it illegal.