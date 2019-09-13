It’s the vibe

Posted on 10:04 am, September 13, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

A quote from an article in today’s AFR:

ATO second commissioner Jeremy Hirschhorn has warned the four firms – Deloitte, EY (the former Ernst & Young) KPMG and PwC – that they need to rein in “hired gun” and “guru” tax partners that come up with overly aggressive tax schemes that are technically legal but represent a risk to the taxation base.

That’s right.  The ATO does not want tax advisors working for their clients but rather working for the ATO.

Hows this for an idea.  Simplify the tax system – and put all those tax advisors and ATO people into actual productive work.

Legislative and regulative complexity is a subsidy – from those who can’t afford expensive advice to those who can.

Not just in tax but in all activities.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to It’s the vibe

  1. nfw
    #3154617, posted on September 13, 2019 at 10:11 am

    Imagine the ATO being upset with something that is legal. I always thought it was the job of politicians to determine what is illegal (note, if something is not illegal it is axiomatically “legal”) not unelected public servants. Now that’s an oxymoron these days isn’t it? I needed some help from my local federal member (who went on to become PM) and he was too frightened to take on the totalitarians in the ATO.

  2. C.L.
    #3154618, posted on September 13, 2019 at 10:11 am

    Just wow.
    Don’t you love the weasel phrase “technically legal”?
    Which of course means legal.

    Legislative and regulative complexity is a subsidy – from those who can’t afford expensive advice to those who can.

    I hadn’t thought of it that way before. That’s so true.

  4. Pyrmonter
    #3154624, posted on September 13, 2019 at 10:22 am

    It’s a variation on bootleggers and Baptists: the ATO needs tax cheats and their advisors to justify the existence of many of its own powers and the prosperity of its senior staff.

  5. pete m
    #3154627, posted on September 13, 2019 at 10:29 am

    With so many provisions in the tax las that deem legal actions illegal, no surprise she says technically legal, because they haven’t yet made it illegal. But just wait you keep being tricky and we’ll make it illegal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.