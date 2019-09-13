Trumps’s strength is his style

Don’t know what to make of this: Trump’s Only Real Weakness Is His Style. Without his abrasive style, unwilling to let any criticism and insult go unanswered, where would he be. I actually like the punch-back-twice-as-hard style of politics, especially when the other side is filled with such moronically dangerous fools.
I said in 2016 all the way through the election that he could win, in spite of the odds and the polls. Now I say that in 2020 that he could lose, in spite of how extraordinary he has been and how well he has governed in the face of such tremendous opposition from all sides.
Nearly everyone takes everything for granted. And for most people, even if things change, they will usually only change slowly. But they do change, and often for the worse. I cannot believe how many there are out there who would like nothing better than to see PDT lose in 2020. I have zero regard for their political sense, even though some of them are amongst our best friends and closest family members.
A bit more punch-back from our conservatives (CINOs?) would be good.
“I agree with him on policy but his tweets… Ewww.”
Yup. Recognisable.
What to do with that type of terminally suicidal intellectual snobbery, that is convinced moral prancing and posing is what matters, not actually getting things done?
It goes all the way back to the Primaries before the election of 2016, actually. Already at that time there were those on the right who obsessively clung to a non-achieving politician like Ted Cruz over someone who would actually DO something and achieve RESULTS like Trump.
To me the math was simple:
I agreed with 99.5% of Cruz’s agenda and he would get 3% of it done.
I agreed with 85% of Trump’s agenda and he would get 70% of it done.
No contest, as far as I am concerned: Trump any day of the week and twice on Sundays.
But I can see how ThinkTankers could think otherwise as they tried to cling to their status and $$. That got exposed quire clearly.
It could be just like in Australia. When things are going well for everyone, let’s change the government, which normally means going from Liberal to Labour.