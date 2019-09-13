Trying to redefine museums: a disease of our times
Last Saturday, at a packed conference in Kyoto of the International Council of Museums, delegates voted overwhelmingly against an ill-conceived proposed change to the internationally accepted definition of the nature and functions of a museum.
Not another Kyoto agreement?
Haven’t read the link.
My guess: stop wh1te [email protected]
Eventually museums will have nothing in them.
Looted Shiva statue sent home to India (Oz today, paywalled)
Soon every artifact will be returned to its origin because sensibility. Nothing can be in a museum because it was empty when it was first built. Thus it must stay empty, as putting anything at all in it would be a colonialist crime.
Short version: some nordic nut came up with a version in which museums are supposed to be all about social justice indoctrination, climate change and open borders. Because they’re not enough like that already.
I once met a Belgian art dealer/collector who told us about the pressure to repatriate works from the former Belgian colonies in Africa. Belgian museums accordingly returned them and shortly thereafter they starting appearing on the art market. Those townhouses in Knightsbridge aren’t going to pay for themselves, you know.