How bullshit baffled brains and brought the lucky country undone. Why worry about the choke point?

Australia is a very lucky country. Is there a country more blessed with resources to provide cheap and abundant energy? Vast amounts of coal, gas, uranium and a bit of mountain country for hydro. What more could we want?

Renewable energy of course, and we have wind and sun in abundance as well.

Australia also has a very special characteristic that is not shared by the nations and states on the mainland of Europe and North America. This is not so lucky. We do not have neighbours to help out if we are a bit short of power for any reason, like low winds at night.

So here we are in the age of RE and what is happening? We have to confront the choke point in the supply of unreliable energy without neighbours to help. We had no warning of this from overseas because in Europe and North America the choke point is a bother for states that went long on unreliables but it is not lethal (although it almost was in Germany, more than once).

So we should have been the last place on earth to go ahead with publicly funded unreliable energy in advance of storage facilities instead of setting records for the pace of development. As the Dutch commentator and wit Gert Jaap explained, we have put the horse of unreliable energy ahead of the cart of storage.

Lets see if the geniuses who got us into this pickle can find a way to get us out of it.