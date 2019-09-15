How many times in a year is it OK for the grid to go down? Step up Albo and show us that you care

People who plan things like drains and flood levees usually consider the frequency of events that challenge the capacity of the system. So they plan for 10, 20, 50 and maybe 100 year events as well as they can to calculate the cost/benefit ratio of the options. If it really matters they conduct exhaustive due diligence analysis to consider what could happen in the worst conceivable case.

Did the people who planned the entry of unreliable energy into the grid every hear about due diligence and worst case scenarios? Like the choke points in the supply of wind and sunlight.

Did they consider what would happen when the unreliables drive coal-fired power stations out of business? Do they have shares in gas companies?

Apart from South Australia we have been shielded from the reality of this situation because there is just enough reliable power to get by most of the time. Did the South Australians learn anything from the experience?

This issue can only be resolved after a frank admission on both sides of politics that we should never have gone down this path in advance of storage. Step up to the plate Albo and show us that you are more about the Australian people than you care about Green preferences.

WHAT IS THE POINT OF WIND POWER? The % contribution of Wind to the evening peak (after sunset) in recent weeks from 25 July to last night. 6, 2.4, 3, 2.5, 2.5, 3.5, 4, 5, 1, 4.5, 7, 4.5, 15, 16, 4, 10, 1.3, 6, 10, 6.5, 7, 15, 10, 14, 15, 15, 9, 13, 4, 3, 5, 8, 4, 4.5, 5, 7, 10, 3, 5, 6.5, 17, 14, 3, 7, 2, 10, 6, 6. What is the point of doubling, tripling or even quadrupling that if we lose two more coal-fired plants?