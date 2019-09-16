Advice to the teachers and the kiddies who are worried about CO2

Carbon dioxide is a colourless gas that occurs in a barely measurable trace in the air we breathe.

It is the foundation of life on earth because it is the starting point for building all the chemicals in living matter.

The process that occurs in green plants called photosynthesis uses sunlight, CO2, water and some essential minerals to start the amazing production process that led from the first primitive single-celled organisms through the evolutionary pathway to every form of life on earth at present.

Over billions of years the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere declined from almost 50% to modern times when it is around 0.4% and it is measured in parts per million. During the Little Ice Age before the Industrial Revolution the level was below 300 parts per million. It is now a little over 400 parts per million and increasing at the rate of 2 ppm each year.

The level below 200ppm during the Little Ice Age threatened life on earth. The increase in CO2 since the industrial revolution has rescued life on earth from that precarious situation and satellite observations since 1980 show a remarkable greening of the planet.

Still the current level is far short of the optimum level for most plants and the process of greening will continue as long as the level of CO2 continues to improve.

There is some concern about what might happen when the level of CO2 doubles from the 300ppm in 1850. With 400ppm at present, increasing by 2ppm per annum we have a hundred years to plan.

So go back to school and learn some science.