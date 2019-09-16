Q&A Forum: September 16, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, September 16, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
85 Responses to Q&A Forum: September 16, 2019

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157178, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Konbanwa

    Interruption Lotto is open

    Carpe 56

  2. egg_
    #3157187, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    A Question Of Influence
    Tony Jones is joined by Liberal Senator James Paterson, Shadow Minister for Trade Madeleine King, author/social analyst Eva Cox, former Labor Senator Sam Dastyari and China expert at the United States Studies Centre John Lee.

  3. Vic in Prossy
    #3157189, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    May I have 22 please, Carpe?

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157194, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Tonights Panel

    Liberal Senator James Paterson – Sacrificial Lamb
    ALPBC Madeleine King – Socialist
    Eva Cox – Socialist
    Sam Dastyari – Cicom Owned Quisling
    John Lee – Chicom Oqnws Socialist

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157197, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:13 pm

  6. custard
    #3157199, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    G’Day Carpe

    54 please.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3157201, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    32, please Carpe.

  8. Westie Woman
    #3157203, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Hi Carpe!
    Lucky 26 please
    I had an amazing time in Japan – I did message you on Twitter messages but you must have missed it.

    Had my favourite yummy food – okonomiyake (Osaka and Hiroshima versions)
    Now crazy about melon drinks and matcha ice cream!
    Luckily we have Asian supermarkets close by!
    Plus a baseball game at the dome – Orix Buffaloes fan now

    Anyway I’m going back early next year so hopefully we can meet up then – perhaps we can exchange emails before then?

    Thanks Carpe

  9. Old School Conservative
    #3157205, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Shanghai Sam has been very noticeable lately.
    Time on his hands since his separation, or angling for a role on the public teat?

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157207, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:19 pm

  11. Mak Siccar
    #3157209, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    34 please Carpe … and thanks for having sufficient intestinal fortitude to watch on our behalf!

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157210, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:20 pm

  13. Ellie
    #3157215, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Hi Custard. MAGA ❤

    13, please Carpe

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157218, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Hi Carpe!
    Lucky 26 please
    I had an amazing time in Japan – I did message you on Twitter messages but you must have missed it.

    Sorry WW had some issues and eventually had to fly out for work

    Next time we will show you the gold and silver springs at Arima onsen

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157221, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:26 pm

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157223, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Hi Carpe!
    Lucky 26 please
    I had an amazing time in Japan

    Now you know my and my wife’s names in the real world, as we know yours. It’s nice.

  19. Rex Mango
    #3157224, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Paul Barry sure not a fan of Alan Jones.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157225, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:29 pm

  22. Rex Mango
    #3157228, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    State funded ABC crowing about commercial media losing sponsors on Media Watch, that is sick.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157229, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:31 pm

  24. Rex Mango
    #3157231, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    I tried that Runnings $10 spray. It’s ok, but no miracle. Back to dishwashing detergent.

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157232, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    For those that are interested i will fly into Melbourneistan on the 26th Sept for 4 weeks any meetup w0uld be interesting. I have a corporate breakfast in Inverloch on Oct 14 so please join in.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157235, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:35 pm

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157236, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Knuckle Dragger 73
    Vic in Prossy 22
    Custard 54
    ZK2A 32
    Westie Woman 26
    Mak Siccar 34
    Ellie 13
    Rex Mango 33
    Cpt Seahawks 14
    YT 57
    Egg 42

  29. egg_
    #3157237, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Looks like a whole lotta cox on the panel.

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157238, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Ok Troops it’s time for snowcone tone and shanghai sam

  31. Rex Mango
    #3157240, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    2 China Experts next to each other on far left of panel.

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157241, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    1st q – Raghead goes TrumpSatan666 early

  33. Socrates at the Pub
    #3157242, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    First Question: Trump, nutter or just a moron?

  34. The BigBlueCat
    #3157243, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    15 please Carpe. Evening all

  35. Thefrollickingmole
    #3157244, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    I’m prognosticating 43. Even got a fresh jar of chafing cream for use at knuckles next savalloy and sauce party

  36. Socrates at the Pub
    #3157247, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Chinese agent says “Hun? Iran carried out the drone strike? What? The drone strike was done by some irrational actor, that’s hardly going to be Iran is it?”

  37. The BigBlueCat
    #3157248, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Looking forward to James Paterson wiping the floor tonight.

  38. Rex Mango
    #3157249, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Iranian deep sleeper agent Sam has the floor.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157251, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Chicom owned starts out well, then we go to Shanghai Sam a poltroon

  41. Socrates at the Pub
    #3157252, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Shanghai Sam, the Chinese owned may, has a chortle hinting at what sort of juvenile President would send out tweets?

  42. Rex Mango
    #3157255, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Hopefully the Australian version of George Similey is watching Gerald the mole on ABC tv tonight.

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157256, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Looking forward to James Paterson wiping the floor tonight.

    A little optimistic, but happen to be proven wrong.

  44. Bushkid
    #3157258, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #3157232, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:33 pm
    For those that are interested i will fly into Melbourneistan on the 26th Sept for 4 weeks any meetup w0uld be interesting. I have a corporate breakfast in Inverloch on Oct 14 so please join in.

    I’ll actually be in Inverloch on the 14th Carpe – if you mean the West Gippsland Inverloch. Probably be busy either hunting fossils or working on a horse, but would love to meet up even briefly.

  45. egg_
    #3157260, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Shanghai Sam – it’s all about me!

  46. Rex Mango
    #3157262, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Our 90 days is based on oil in transit. Like going under at the races, but tickets in your pocket that haven’t run yet.

  47. Rex Mango
    #3157263, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    My 94yo aunty lived through WW2 & she would bomb them tomorrow.

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157264, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    I’ll actually be in Inverloch on the 14th Carpe – if you mean the West Gippsland Inverloch. Probably be busy either hunting fossils or working on a horse, but would love to meet up even briefly.

    Bushkid it’s a business forum at the RACV resort at Inverloch, (Wonthaggi region) 7am to 9am happy to catch up afterwards.

  49. Socrates at the Pub
    #3157267, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Old Crone socialist gives air-headed answer.
    “War is bad”… + Trump = warmonger.

  50. egg_
    #3157269, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Are the 72 virgins fugly, Sam?

  51. Cpt Seahawks
    #3157272, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Eva loves conflict.

  52. The BigBlueCat
    #3157273, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Eva Cox does not and cannot speak for everyone who lived through WW2 … why should we believe her?

  53. Rex Mango
    #3157274, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Question 1 from Iranian agent, straight from the embassy.

  55. The BigBlueCat
    #3157277, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Chicom talking sense?

  56. Rex Mango
    #3157280, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Very good point China Expert #2 about USA being able to solve these things.

  57. egg_
    #3157281, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    “America irrational” from emotional Cox.
    Sad.

  58. Cpt Seahawks
    #3157282, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Saudi intelligence and US gulf presence, with tension with Iran. And they didn’t see this coming? Why are they talking war?

  59. The BigBlueCat
    #3157284, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Sam D … federal ICAC sooner the better … not necessarily bucko!

  60. Rex Mango
    #3157285, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    China Expert #1, also an expert on ICAC & corruption.

  61. Rex Mango
    #3157286, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Daystari could use some Just for Men to get rid of that grey.

  63. YT
    #3157289, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Shanghai Sam could use an iron.

  64. Rex Mango
    #3157291, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Why isn’t Gladys Liu on the show with the other Chinese experts?

  65. Cpt Seahawks
    #3157293, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Rex Mango
    #3157291, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:51 pm
    Why isn’t Gladys Liu on the show with the other Chinese experts?

    She couldn’t recall, so she can’t possibly know.

  66. Rex Mango
    #3157296, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Paterson has done his homework.

  68. The BigBlueCat
    #3157298, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    JP reciting a litany of Shanghai Sam’s sins ….

  69. The BigBlueCat
    #3157300, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Why is Sam upset about communist party membership? Isn’t that the ideal of the ALP???

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157301, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Paterson has brought his A game tonight., a pity more of the SFL don’t take the same approach.

  71. Rex Mango
    #3157302, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    ALP have offered up Sam to self immolate on national tv in order to get Gladys.

  72. Bushkid
    #3157303, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #3157264, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:44 pm
    Bushkid it’s a business forum at the RACV resort at Inverloch, (Wonthaggi region) 7am to 9am happy to catch up afterwards.

    Sounds good Carpe. I’ll email Sinc my contact info, if you’d be happy to provide similar.

  73. Rex Mango
    #3157304, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Eva Cox shouldn’t be allowed to wear a jacket made out of Zebra.

  74. Rex Mango
    #3157307, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Someone tweeted best Q&A of 2019. Not saying much.

  75. Rex Mango
    #3157308, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Classic redemption story for Sam and every second word I hear is ‘Gladys’. Who the hell is Gladys?

  76. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157309, posted on September 16, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Sounds good Carpe. I’ll email Sinc my contact info, if you’d be happy to provide similar.

    Certainly, always nice to meet Cat contributors.

    Have had dinner with a couple of Cats, was a great evening.

  77. Socrates at the Pub
    #3157310, posted on September 16, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    What are the odds on Sam doing his narna before the show ends?

  78. Cpt Seahawks
    #3157311, posted on September 16, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Body language frenzy.

  79. YT
    #3157312, posted on September 16, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Well he just let the mask slip then.

  80. Rex Mango
    #3157313, posted on September 16, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Sam D sporting identikit hairdo special.

  81. Rex Mango
    #3157315, posted on September 16, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Sam took the highest level of intelligence and gave it to a foreign operative.

  82. Carpe Jugulum
    #3157318, posted on September 16, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Young people bitching, never saw that coming..

  83. Rex Mango
    #3157319, posted on September 16, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Publicly funded system, pretty much is already, what a joke.

  84. BrettW
    #3157320, posted on September 16, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Shanghai Sam lost his job over his China connections but is somehow now the go to commentator on dealing with Chinese connections.

    Sam knew exactly what he was doing. However at least he is a reminder that Labor has more proven involvement with dubious Chinese than the Coalition. A point that should be constantly remembered is that the Labor candidate for Chisholm had just as much connections with Chinese mainland organisations as did Gladys Liu. The Coalition should throw this back at Labor at every opportunity.

  85. The BigBlueCat
    #3157322, posted on September 16, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Sam rides bikes because he’s broke!

