Q&A Forum: September 16, 2019
Konbanwa
Interruption Lotto is open
Carpe 56
A Question Of Influence
Tony Jones is joined by Liberal Senator James Paterson, Shadow Minister for Trade Madeleine King, author/social analyst Eva Cox, former Labor Senator Sam Dastyari and China expert at the United States Studies Centre John Lee.
May I have 22 please, Carpe?
Tonights Panel
Liberal Senator James Paterson – Sacrificial Lamb
ALPBC Madeleine King – Socialist
Eva Cox – Socialist
Sam Dastyari – Cicom Owned Quisling
John Lee – Chicom Oqnws Socialist
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Knuckle Dragger 73
Vic in Prossy 22
G’Day Carpe
54 please.
32, please Carpe.
Hi Carpe!
Lucky 26 please
I had an amazing time in Japan – I did message you on Twitter messages but you must have missed it.
Had my favourite yummy food – okonomiyake (Osaka and Hiroshima versions)
Now crazy about melon drinks and matcha ice cream!
Luckily we have Asian supermarkets close by!
Plus a baseball game at the dome – Orix Buffaloes fan now
Anyway I’m going back early next year so hopefully we can meet up then – perhaps we can exchange emails before then?
Thanks Carpe
Shanghai Sam has been very noticeable lately.
Time on his hands since his separation, or angling for a role on the public teat?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Knuckle Dragger 73
Vic in Prossy 22
Custard 54
ZK2A 32
Good Evening Gentlemen
34 please Carpe … and thanks for having sufficient intestinal fortitude to watch on our behalf!
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Knuckle Dragger 73
Vic in Prossy 22
Custard 54
ZK2A 32
Westie Woman 26
Hi Custard. MAGA ❤
13, please Carpe
33 please Carpe
Sorry WW had some issues and eventually had to fly out for work
Next time we will show you the gold and silver springs at Arima onsen
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Knuckle Dragger 73
Vic in Prossy 22
Custard 54
ZK2A 32
Westie Woman 26
Mak Siccar 34
Ellie 13
Rex Mango 33
14 please Carpe.
Now you know my and my wife’s names in the real world, as we know yours. It’s nice.
Paul Barry sure not a fan of Alan Jones.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Knuckle Dragger 73
Vic in Prossy 22
Custard 54
ZK2A 32
Westie Woman 26
Mak Siccar 34
Ellie 13
Rex Mango 33
Cpt Seahawks 14
Carpe-san,
Could I have 57?
State funded ABC crowing about commercial media losing sponsors on Media Watch, that is sick.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Knuckle Dragger 73
Vic in Prossy 22
Custard 54
ZK2A 32
Westie Woman 26
Mak Siccar 34
Ellie 13
Rex Mango 33
Cpt Seahawks 14
YT 57
I tried that Runnings $10 spray. It’s ok, but no miracle. Back to dishwashing detergent.
For those that are interested i will fly into Melbourneistan on the 26th Sept for 4 weeks any meetup w0uld be interesting. I have a corporate breakfast in Inverloch on Oct 14 so please join in.
42 please Carpe San.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Knuckle Dragger 73
Vic in Prossy 22
Custard 54
ZK2A 32
Westie Woman 26
Mak Siccar 34
Ellie 13
Rex Mango 33
Cpt Seahawks 14
YT 57
Egg 45
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Knuckle Dragger 73
Vic in Prossy 22
Custard 54
ZK2A 32
Westie Woman 26
Mak Siccar 34
Ellie 13
Rex Mango 33
Cpt Seahawks 14
YT 57
Egg 42
Looks like a whole lotta cox on the panel.
Ok Troops it’s time for snowcone tone and shanghai sam
2 China Experts next to each other on far left of panel.
1st q – Raghead goes TrumpSatan666 early
First Question: Trump, nutter or just a moron?
15 please Carpe. Evening all
I’m prognosticating 43. Even got a fresh jar of chafing cream for use at knuckles next savalloy and sauce party
Chinese agent says “Hun? Iran carried out the drone strike? What? The drone strike was done by some irrational actor, that’s hardly going to be Iran is it?”
Looking forward to James Paterson wiping the floor tonight.
Iranian deep sleeper agent Sam has the floor.
Trump666 low ball first up
Chicom owned starts out well, then we go to Shanghai Sam a poltroon
Shanghai Sam, the Chinese owned may, has a chortle hinting at what sort of juvenile President would send out tweets?
Hopefully the Australian version of George Similey is watching Gerald the mole on ABC tv tonight.
A little optimistic, but happen to be proven wrong.
Carpe Jugulum
#3157232, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:33 pm
For those that are interested i will fly into Melbourneistan on the 26th Sept for 4 weeks any meetup w0uld be interesting. I have a corporate breakfast in Inverloch on Oct 14 so please join in.
I’ll actually be in Inverloch on the 14th Carpe – if you mean the West Gippsland Inverloch. Probably be busy either hunting fossils or working on a horse, but would love to meet up even briefly.
Shanghai Sam – it’s all about me!
Our 90 days is based on oil in transit. Like going under at the races, but tickets in your pocket that haven’t run yet.
My 94yo aunty lived through WW2 & she would bomb them tomorrow.
Bushkid it’s a business forum at the RACV resort at Inverloch, (Wonthaggi region) 7am to 9am happy to catch up afterwards.
Old Crone socialist gives air-headed answer.
“War is bad”… + Trump = warmonger.
Are the 72 virgins fugly, Sam?
Eva loves conflict.
Eva Cox does not and cannot speak for everyone who lived through WW2 … why should we believe her?
Question 1 from Iranian agent, straight from the embassy.
Lee schools Cox.
Chicom talking sense?
Very good point China Expert #2 about USA being able to solve these things.
“America irrational” from emotional Cox.
Sad.
Saudi intelligence and US gulf presence, with tension with Iran. And they didn’t see this coming? Why are they talking war?
Sam D … federal ICAC sooner the better … not necessarily bucko!
China Expert #1, also an expert on ICAC & corruption.
Daystari could use some Just for Men to get rid of that grey.
Shanghai Sam was used.
Shanghai Sam could use an iron.
Why isn’t Gladys Liu on the show with the other Chinese experts?
She couldn’t recall, so she can’t possibly know.
Paterson has done his homework.
Well, that escalated quickly
JP reciting a litany of Shanghai Sam’s sins ….
Why is Sam upset about communist party membership? Isn’t that the ideal of the ALP???
Paterson has brought his A game tonight., a pity more of the SFL don’t take the same approach.
ALP have offered up Sam to self immolate on national tv in order to get Gladys.
Carpe Jugulum
#3157264, posted on September 16, 2019 at 9:44 pm
Bushkid it’s a business forum at the RACV resort at Inverloch, (Wonthaggi region) 7am to 9am happy to catch up afterwards.
Sounds good Carpe. I’ll email Sinc my contact info, if you’d be happy to provide similar.
Eva Cox shouldn’t be allowed to wear a jacket made out of Zebra.
Someone tweeted best Q&A of 2019. Not saying much.
Classic redemption story for Sam and every second word I hear is ‘Gladys’. Who the hell is Gladys?
Certainly, always nice to meet Cat contributors.
Have had dinner with a couple of Cats, was a great evening.
What are the odds on Sam doing his narna before the show ends?
Body language frenzy.
Well he just let the mask slip then.
Sam D sporting identikit hairdo special.
Sam took the highest level of intelligence and gave it to a foreign operative.
Young people bitching, never saw that coming..
Publicly funded system, pretty much is already, what a joke.
Shanghai Sam lost his job over his China connections but is somehow now the go to commentator on dealing with Chinese connections.
Sam knew exactly what he was doing. However at least he is a reminder that Labor has more proven involvement with dubious Chinese than the Coalition. A point that should be constantly remembered is that the Labor candidate for Chisholm had just as much connections with Chinese mainland organisations as did Gladys Liu. The Coalition should throw this back at Labor at every opportunity.
Sam rides bikes because he’s broke!