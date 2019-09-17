C.L. : Tim Flannery names Andrew Bolt and Alan Jones as anti-child ‘predators’

A “furious” Tim Flannery has a column at ABC Online this morning whose stated purpose is to ‘change the language’ in relation to “denialists,” such that henceforth they be regarded as akin to, and be associated with, child abusers.
The gloves are off: ‘predatory’ climate deniers are a threat to our children.
… the climate crisis has now grown so severe that the actions of the denialists have turned predatory: they are now an immediate threat to our children … school principals must decide whether they will allow their students to march in the global climate strike in an effort to save themselves from the climate predators in our midst.
Who are these child predators? He names two:
Far fewer humans will survive on our warming planet
That future Earth may have enough resources to support far fewer people than the 7.6 billion it supports today. British scientist James Lovelock has predicted a future human population of just a billion people. Mass deaths are predicted to result from, among other causes, disease outbreaks, air pollution, malnutrition and starvation, heatwaves, and suicide.
My children, and those of many prominent polluters and climate denialists, will probably live to be part of that grim winnowing — a world that the Alan Joneses and Andrew Bolts of the world have laboured so hard to create…
As I have become ever more furious at the polluters and denialists, I have come to understand they are threatening my children’s well-being as much as anyone who might seek to harm a child.
I do hope both gentlemen contact their lawyers.
Believe it or not, Flannery goes on to describe 16 year-old “global movement” leader Greta Thunberg as a “young woman.” The highly vulnerable autistic Swede is, in fact, a child under Australian, European and international law.
Tim probably believes he is above the law because of his ‘virtue’.
The Flim Flam man is entitled to his opinion.
What irks me is that my tax dollars are being used to give the Cretin a platform.
Tim exhibiting a severe case of Limelight Deprivation Syndrome.
Mass deaths are predicted to result from, among other causes, disease outbreaks, air pollution, malnutrition and starvation, heatwaves, and suicide.
Given that Flim Flammery’s predictions have a 100% record of 100% falsehood, this story is excellent news.
Children won’t know what snow is by 2020– but in 2019 we have an abundance of snow.
Who are the predators?
Their Global Warming attention whore, married to a former prostitute young enough to be his daughter?
More from SnowConeTone’s freakshow.
Greta’s boosters.
Tim Flannery: Thirty years of ‘global warming’ panic.
It’s not surprising that Flannery doesn’t appreciate Andrew Bolt’s fact checking. And that check was eight years ago!
We’re still waiting for the seas to rise, the earth to fry and general Armageddon to envelope us all. Any suggestions Tim about a suitable date that I can put in my diary. Maybe we can just adopt the latest stunt from the autistic kid? Twelve years now I think is the operative time, but wait I was wrong!
APOCALYPSE NOW? BBC News Claims Humans Have Just 18 MONTHS to ‘Save the Planet’
It goes on..
Tim is now silly enough to be in a Sportsbet ad.
The sceptics are not the predatory ones.
They just want to be left alone.
It is the warmies who hunt them down, denounce them, accuse them of all manner of evil.
Flannery can blow his money on whatever he wants. But he and his warmie mates are determined to commandeer my control over my life.
And he thinks that makes me predatory.
Lets face it, he uses the word because it is another insult. He does not reflect for a moment on what it means.
Otherwise he would recognise it as the face he sees in reflected in every window he licks.