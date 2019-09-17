C.L. : Tim Flannery names Andrew Bolt and Alan Jones as anti-child ‘predators’

A “furious” Tim Flannery has a column at ABC Online this morning whose stated purpose is to ‘change the language’ in relation to “denialists,” such that henceforth they be regarded as akin to, and be associated with, child abusers.

The gloves are off: ‘predatory’ climate deniers are a threat to our children.

… the climate crisis has now grown so severe that the actions of the denialists have turned predatory: they are now an immediate threat to our children … school principals must decide whether they will allow their students to march in the global climate strike in an effort to save themselves from the climate predators in our midst.

Who are these child predators? He names two:

Far fewer humans will survive on our warming planet That future Earth may have enough resources to support far fewer people than the 7.6 billion it supports today. British scientist James Lovelock has predicted a future human population of just a billion people. Mass deaths are predicted to result from, among other causes, disease outbreaks, air pollution, malnutrition and starvation, heatwaves, and suicide. My children, and those of many prominent polluters and climate denialists, will probably live to be part of that grim winnowing — a world that the Alan Joneses and Andrew Bolts of the world have laboured so hard to create… As I have become ever more furious at the polluters and denialists, I have come to understand they are threatening my children’s well-being as much as anyone who might seek to harm a child.

I do hope both gentlemen contact their lawyers.

Believe it or not, Flannery goes on to describe 16 year-old “global movement” leader Greta Thunberg as a “young woman.” The highly vulnerable autistic Swede is, in fact, a child under Australian, European and international law.