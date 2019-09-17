Iran blows up Saudi oil wells

Saudi Arabia Has ‘No Excuse for Its Military Failures’…
Oil spikes most in history…
OPEC, Russia Hold Off Pumping More…
Trump says USA does not need Middle East oil, but cargoes keep coming…
Is this really a one-day wonder? The story has virtually disappeared from the news. Maybe it’s just a ripple but maybe it’s not. We might soon find out how much we like things without cheap energy.
Of course, there is always this: Iran Dismisses US Claim It Was Behind Saudi Oil Strikes, Says Ready for War. Which might be looked at in the context of this: Pentagon chief blames Iran for ‘unprecedented attack’ on Saudi oil facilities as military considers options.
That’s what blogs are now for, to post the minor stories of the day while the media goes on about idiotic and obviously false claims of sexual harassment by Supreme Court justices by women who cannot even remember any such event.
Has it been established that the missiles were fired from Iran? Satellite tracking or whatever?
The timing of the attacks on the Saudi oil facilities will be giving China the shits.
China is the major buyer of Saudi crude. China has also just agreed to invest US$400 billion in Iranian oil, gas and petrochemicals – to be purchased at a guaranteed 12% discount to average benchmark pricing, and paid for in soft currencies and renminbi.
To secure this investment, ‘an Iranian source’ explains:
Unfortunately for China and Iran, the Chinese garrison isn’t in yet place to deter bad stuff happening to bad people doing bad things.
Extinction Rebellion making sure that evil oil doesn’t get used by the West.
Might have been a birdstrike.
It struck me too how under-reported this was to begin with. Of course, once they’ve worked out the anti-Trump angle, then it gets more legs.
The impact area was ~50km from the US fleet base in Bahrain. Any missiles launched from Iran would have flown between that base and the USAF base in Qatar. I’d say there is a better than even chance somebody has radar tracks recorded if that is what happened.