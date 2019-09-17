Iran blows up Saudi oil wells

Posted on 1:43 pm, September 17, 2019 by Steve Kates

Saudi Arabia Has ‘No Excuse for Its Military Failures’…
Oil spikes most in history…
OPEC, Russia Hold Off Pumping More…
Trump says USA does not need Middle East oil, but cargoes keep coming…

Is this really a one-day wonder? The story has virtually disappeared from the news. Maybe it’s just a ripple but maybe it’s not. We might soon find out how much we like things without cheap energy.

Of course, there is always this: Iran Dismisses US Claim It Was Behind Saudi Oil Strikes, Says Ready for War. Which might be looked at in the context of this: Pentagon chief blames Iran for ‘unprecedented attack’ on Saudi oil facilities as military considers options.

That’s what blogs are now for, to post the minor stories of the day while the media goes on about idiotic and obviously false claims of sexual harassment by Supreme Court justices by women who cannot even remember any such event.

6 Responses to Iran blows up Saudi oil wells

  1. old bloke
    #3157861, posted on September 17, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    Iran Dismisses US Claim It Was Behind Saudi Oil Strikes

    Has it been established that the missiles were fired from Iran? Satellite tracking or whatever?

  2. Dr Faustus
    #3157864, posted on September 17, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    The timing of the attacks on the Saudi oil facilities will be giving China the shits.

    China is the major buyer of Saudi crude. China has also just agreed to invest US$400 billion in Iranian oil, gas and petrochemicals – to be purchased at a guaranteed 12% discount to average benchmark pricing, and paid for in soft currencies and renminbi.

    To secure this investment, ‘an Iranian source’ explains:

    “This will include up to 5,000 Chinese security personnel on the ground in Iran to protect Chinese projects, and there will be additional personnel and material available to protect the eventual transit of oil, gas and petchems supply from Iran to China, where necessary, including through the Persian Gulf,”

    Unfortunately for China and Iran, the Chinese garrison isn’t in yet place to deter bad stuff happening to bad people doing bad things.

  3. bemused
    #3157894, posted on September 17, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    Could have been anyone.

    Extinction Rebellion making sure that evil oil doesn’t get used by the West.

  4. Zatara
    #3157904, posted on September 17, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    Might have been a birdstrike.

  5. cuckoo
    #3157921, posted on September 17, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    It struck me too how under-reported this was to begin with. Of course, once they’ve worked out the anti-Trump angle, then it gets more legs.

  6. Zatara
    #3157924, posted on September 17, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Has it been established that the missiles were fired from Iran? Satellite tracking or whatever?

    The impact area was ~50km from the US fleet base in Bahrain. Any missiles launched from Iran would have flown between that base and the USAF base in Qatar. I’d say there is a better than even chance somebody has radar tracks recorded if that is what happened.

