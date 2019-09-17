Is the war on plant food sustainable?

Sustainability is the trojan horse that the global environmentalists have used to smuggle a crippling burden of red and green tape into the law and regulations of the western world.

The biggest play in their book is the threat to life on earth posed by human emissions of carbon dioxide. Hence the War on CO2.

Truth is not just a casualty, it was killed to get the war started. Wars are expensive and this one is costing trillions. Wars call for heroic sacrifices as well, so the cost of electric power has doubled as we inject more and more intermittent energy into the grid.

But this part of the war on CO2 is itself not sustainable because in the absence of storage there has to be 100% backup for wind and solar power. How much more needs to be said?

There is more. Spending that much money to increase power prices and undermine energy security plus the damage to human beings and the planet looks plain crazy given that the objective is to reduce the supply of plant food. We were reminded yesterday that most plants evolved with CO2 levels in the range 1500ppm to 4000ppm so the level of 400 ppm at present represents almost a starvation diet. What is more, how can people claim that increasing CO2 will generate unbearable temperatures if plants evolved when the atmosphere contained far more CO2 than we enjoy at present. How come there was no problem with warming then?

BTW on advice from mem I have ordered Lynne Balzer The Green New Deal and Climate Change.

PS. Are they learning about the trojan horse in school these days?

