Liberty Quote
The only difference between a tax man and a taxidermist is that the taxidermist leaves the skin.— Mark Twain
-
-
Tuesday Forum: September 17, 2019
Well I never
Firstish!
#3ish. I don’t know why SA has the worst economy in the nation with innovators like this.
If SHY or Benny Wong come knocking…
Oh nearly missed it
Podium?
penny whetton dead, both as a man and a woman:
http://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/penny-whetton-wife-of-senator-janet-rice-climate-scientist-and-transgender-woman-dies/ar-AAHosQq?ocid=ientp
Watching:
Continuing on from old fred:
Yes Johanna:
Writing in the British newspaper The Independent in January 2006, Lovelock argued that, as a result of global warming, “billions of us will die and the few breeding pairs of people that survive will be in the Arctic where the climate remains tolerable” by the end of the 21st century.[36]
He has been quoted in The Guardian that 80% of humans will perish by 2100 AD, and this climate change will last 100,000 years. According to James Lovelock, by 2040, the world population of more than six billion will have been culled by floods, drought and famine.
Courtesy Wiki. He has been outspoken about nuclear power being necessary to combat global warminge, and maybe he’s over-egging the pudding a bit to get people to get on board.
91 Octane an eyewatering 171.9 c/L in Yarragrad this lunchtime.
Yes he said that based on his Gaia concept. But he later recanted and realised he had been lead astray. Great scientist. But one has to realise how old he was at the time he said that sort of thing.
Georgia Homeowner Shoots, Kills 3 Masked Teens
Dr Whetton appears to have had a far more commonly man related death
heart attack?
From Liability Bob’s link to a site that encourages school kids to strike for climate hysteria:
‘Certified B Companies …. balances purpose and profit.
‘They are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community and the environment’
No they’re not. Unless they decide to redraft their own incorporation articles to add needless extra regulation, make their business waaaay less profitable and have a calculated net positive benefit of…… zero.
All, of course, for a handsome fee.
Which should probably go to a site designer, because the work experience kid who did the existing one put half the text out of screen.
Yay progressives! Inspirational!
“cohenite
#3157739, posted on September 17, 2019 at 12:13 pm
penny whetton dead, both as a man and a woman:
http://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/penny-whetton-wife-of-senator-janet-rice-climate-scientist-and-transgender-woman-dies/ar-AAHosQq?ocid=ientp“
Hmm…doesn’t mention how he died…but it’s an easy guess.
I wonder how Mikey will respond? He has lost the plot. Shooting your mouth off is easy……like he has done here.
He’s got ZERO chance of winning against Heller.
Meanwhile, in a British houseboat …
Couple reveal they are hiding the gender of their 17-month-old baby even from the child’s grandparents to protect it from ‘unconscious bias’.
OK so I just got back from a refreshing waxing, and I learned some fun facts.
Did you know that cyclists get IPL on their legs?
Gay.
Very very gay.
😁
Rockdale County, Georgia just made the list of places to visit.
Guaranteed a good night’s sleep, secure in the knowledge that creeping evildoers will be sans heads come sunrise.
Hobbit Humphrey…
There’s one of your problems, right there.
Rockdale County, Georgia just made the list of places to visit.
At least black people shooting black people makes a change from black people shooting white people or white people shouting black people.
It seems more acceptable somehow.
All, of course, for a handsome fee.
The idea of a B Corp is quite nice in theory.
But just like “green washing” consultants are employed to get one through the B Corp process.
Example, some of the B Corp criteria are self certifying.
What could possibly go wrong?
Shy ted
If they want a clue as to how prevalent using the gash card to source accomodation is a simple look at the number of people living on the street and the extremely skewed gender split might give them a clue.
The B is for boondoggle, by the way.
That’s pure profiteering (unleaded at 171.9c) on the back of propaganda about a coming oil price shock,, conveniently provided by the MSM, John64 at 12.17pm. The RACV wholesale price hasn’t moved for months and is still below $1.30 per litre.
After the takeover of 50% of the fuel retail market by the supermarket duopoly, wholesale margin price-gouging has never been so lucrative. There is now not a skerrick of price competition left in the Australian market: the supermarket-aligned retailers set the price and the whole retail industry obediently follows. Even Apco, which used to undercut the supermarket price monopoly, has surrendered.
It costs retailers less than 6c/litre to pour the stuff and margins are regularly 30c/l+.
The operating margin for selling fuel in Australia is now more profitable than the Big 4 banks.
Separating a baby from his (and it will be his right?) grandparents is a deeply cruel thing to do. People who get too ideological seem to lose some of their humanity.
B Corp related to the b ark crews?
Nice of them to be so up front about it.
Can’t believe we aren’t at war with Iran yet.
Never forget!
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Saudi Arabia should fight their own wars, which they won’t, or pay us an absolute fortune to protect them and their great wealth-$ trillion!
5:56 AM · Sep 1, 2014
Lovelock recanted and confessed his “billions will die” alarmism was jot justified by the science.
Now, is Flannery unaware of this news, which was widely publicised at the time?
Or does he consciouly or unconsciously expunge inconvenient truths from his memory?
Perhaps someone in the media will ask him…
Top 30 woo hoo 👌
the gender will be mental illness
No probs with Saudi thing. We have stored fuel reserves that will last for at least a
day.
i guess reality will eventually catch with hobbit and jake
The West have a long tradition of gender neutral clothing for children, or rather putting little boys in dreesess
A couple are refusing to reveal the sex of their 17-month-old baby to their close family because they want to protect it from ‘unconscious gender bias’.
100% chance the couple are either teachers or work for the government in some form.
Zero chance they run their own businesses with their own capital on the line.
Wowsers. On the news last night they were talking about a 7c/L increase (it hadn’t happened this morning), our local jumped 23c sometime last week for no good reason.
Roger, Flannery is lying his head off because the fascist Twitter mob is telling him his lying is morally justified.
In other words, Flannery will do whatever it takes to regain the political power he had under the Liars regime, which ended in 2013.
I might have misread the post on the other thread, but did numbers say he made out with some chap at sideshow alley?
They haven’t been
they just haven’t been told if the baby is a boy or a girl except that the story then goes on to say that one grandparent worked it out for themselves at 11 months when changing a nappy
if they did that then the idea that the child will eventually choose a gender has already been blown up, because so called gender bias is already happening.
stupid non story
Thanks to the web.
The going price for fuel in Dallas TX (according to a few web sites) is $2.06 USD per gallon.
Top Ender, quoting Wiki on climate stuff is equivalent to asking Michael Mann or Flannery what they think.
I’m pretty sure that I read on Bishop Hill (a reliable source) a few years ago that Lovelock recanted the apocalyptic predictions and apologised for misleading the public. It got coverage in the UK MSM.
It is hard to believe that Flannery, a full time climate change activist, is unaware of this.
By quoting the prediction, but not the retraction, he just plain lied.
Roger, Flannery is lying his head off because the fascist Twitter mob is telling him his lying is morally justified.
I don’t want to get the blog owner into any legal troubles, Tom.
Maybe Bolt could entice Flannery onto his program to thrash it out with him…
A bloke I know believes that Hugo Chavez was great for Venezuela, and also claims to not be a lefty. Discuss.
Georgia Homeowner Shoots, Kills 3 Masked Teens
The original
https://abcnews.go.com/US/homeowner-shoots-kills-masked-men-stand-ground-case/story?id=65641513
Described them as masked men, young masked men and then juveniles.
Oh and I can’t help noticing that climate champions Rice and Whetton nevertheless maintained at least two properties for their personal use and that travelling to and from those properties required significant use of fossil fuels, unless they are claiming they used to swim the the Tassie place from Victoria.
Money. It’s always about money.
“Hobbit Humphrey, 38, and Jake England-Johns, 35”
Don’t you just love the names……so middle class…..I bet Hobbit and Jake didn’t grow up in Bolton or Blackpool.
Yay. Top 50.
A bloke I know believes that Hugo Chavez was great for Venezuela, and also claims to not be a lefty. Discuss.
Hugo Chavez was good for…..Hugo Chavez.
Good enough for Anthony Watts back in 2012
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2012/04/23/breaking-james-lovelock-back-down-on-climate-alarm/
Trump calls Peter Buttigieg “Pete Boot Edge Edge.” These names and descriptions he coins. Pretty silly but so effective.
The country’s top-earning CEO pocketed a staggering $23,876,351 last year while everyday Aussies battle stagnating wage growth and skyrocketing cost of living pressures.
According to a new analysis of CEO pay released today by the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI), Qantas boss Alan Joyce took out the number one spot.
The Irish-born chief executive’s realised pay — in other words, the money he truly received during the fiscal year — was just shy of $24 million, which is more than 270 times the national average.
To tree or not to tree, that is the question…
It took seven PhDs to produce this pabulum, which reads like a Grade 12 assignment.
Anybody remember the list of blithering idiots who signed their name to a letter, telling Chavez what a great job he was doing, and saying he should be here, in Australia, running our economy?
Money. It’s always about money.
If it wasn’t, people would just go about their business doing what they can to make the world a better place.
There is usually an inverse relationship between action & virtue signalling.
Exhibit A, Ms Steggall.
This has got to be a pisstake.
Can’t remember that Zulu, but George Negus made some coin running tours of the place.
Rewilding of Venezuela as industry dies and population flees is progressive.
Support of the clearances of venezuela isn’t just a lefty position, it would also be supported by those that see vast south american grouse shooting moors, deer stalking and fishing runs opening up for the right families.
John64
#3157743, posted on September 17, 2019 at 12:17 pm
91 Octane an eyewatering 171.9 c/L in Yarragrad this lunchtime.
$1.25 to $1.27 in Perff this morning.
Sadly not as rich as Mugabe, probably only because he didn’t live long enough.
Venezuela: the wealth of Chavez family exposed
From 2017
THE LEGACY OF HUGO CHAVEZ AND A FAILING VENEZUELA
Thanks for Lovelock citations, folks. TheirABC’s choice of commenters tells us everything we need to know about their alleged commitment to honest reporting.