C.L. : She’s got one so leave her alone

Besieged Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has finally come up with an unimpeachable alibi – the now traditional one . She’s a woman .
During question time, LNP deputy leader Tim Mander asked: “Does the Deputy Premier stand by her statement to the Crime and Corruption Commission that the first time her husband informed her that he was buying another investment property in Woolloongabba was by text message two days after he signed the contract for sale?”
“I made my remarks truthfully and honestly – I stand by them.
“Because, as many women in this house would know, having a career and raising a family is a very busy life.”
Nobody believes this, of course, but it’s a measure of how much trouble Trad is in that she is prepared to suggest that her husband makes all the big decisions in their family. How do you write “don’t you worry your pretty little head” in SMS?
V.A.G Virgil.
Has she dragged out misogyny yet?
Our poor, dear little Jackie has had responsibility for the multi-billion$ Cross River Rail project taken away from her. Maybe it was because she’s so busy doing the cooking and the washing and the ironing, not to mention all of that home-schooling. Maybe, though, it was because of a perceived conflict of interest. In that case, if she can’t be trusted with the CRR, how can she be trusted with Treasury and the Deputy Premiership? I know, “Don’t you worry about that.”
You’ve got your foot on the sticky you old boys paper boys, this is misogyny and don’t you know it, you old boys should know better, she will answer questions in an appropriate forum at an appropriate time, don’t you worry about that.