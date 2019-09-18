C.L. : She’s got one so leave her alone

Besieged Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has finally come up with an unimpeachable alibi – the now traditional one . She’s a woman .

During question time, LNP deputy leader Tim Mander asked: “Does the Deputy Premier stand by her statement to the Crime and Corruption Commission that the first time her husband informed her that he was buying another investment property in Woolloongabba was by text message two days after he signed the contract for sale?”

“I made my remarks truthfully and honestly – I stand by them.

“Because, as many women in this house would know, having a career and raising a family is a very busy life.”