Judge for yourself

Start with this: A state’s system of justice put on trial, where it says:
Bret Walker SC is an old-fashioned stickler for precise legal language. That is why his clinical evisceration of the judges who ruled against George Pell is so effective.
Without a skerrick of emotion or one wasted word, Walker has torn the guts out of the Court of Appeal majority who rejected the cardinal’s appeal against convictions for sexually assaulting choirboys.
The special leave application drawn up by Walker and barrister Ruth Shann leads to an unstated but obvious conclusion: two of Victoria’s most senior judges utterly botched the cardinal’s case, not just on the facts but on the law.
And then this:
Grave allegations of sexual misconduct against a US Supreme Court justice. Cameron Stewart, The Australian, Monday:
Donald Trump has come out swinging in defence of conservative Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh, saying the Justice Department should “come to his rescue” in the face of fresh attacks … The President was responding to a new book by two New York Times reporters that claims to have uncovered more evidence of sexual harassment involving Mr Kavanaugh when he was a student. The new book, The Education of Brett M. Kavanaugh: An Investigation, examines claims by Deborah Ramirez, a Yale classmate of Mr Kavanaugh’s, who alleged during his confirmation process that he had exposed himself to her at a party while they were in college.
Everything the left and much of the media touch have the same corrupting effect, it seems.
Earth to Cameron Stewart: there are no “allegations” – let alone “grave” – against Kavanaugh.
The whole story has collapsed after revelations the NYT reporters deliberately lied to sell a book.
This is why people like me don’t bother paying a subscription for a newspaper that publishes “news” debunked 18 hours earlier.
Earth to Cameron Stewart: there are no “allegations” – let alone “grave” – against Kavanaugh.
More likely the work of the sub-editor.
…two of Victoria’s most senior judges utterly botched the cardinal’s case, not just on the facts but on the law.
Amateur hour…televised too!
Funny how those 2 judges who rejected the appeal were labor party members.
Drinking alcohol , smoking ciggi’s and getting involved in sex play as a 18 y/o could ruin your future career . FFS .
Which pretty much every special leave application does – hardly surprising.
Wasn’t it Walker who actually structured his appeal in this way (’13 reasons why it was impossible’), by trying to demonstrate that what the accused said happened was impossible? Of course the court then evaluated that argument. That’s not the same thing as reversing the onus of proof.
Earth to Cameron Stewart: there are no “allegations” – let alone “grave” – against Kavanaugh.
Oh, there are “allegations”. It’s just that they’re only made by upper middle class pinko journalists, and the alleged “victim” apparently says she can’t remember any such incident ever occurring (a fact that by some strange accident failed to make it into the newspaper). But that shouldn’t stand in the road of impeachment.
Wasn’t it Walker who actually structured his appeal in this way (’13 reasons why it was impossible’), by trying to demonstrate that what the accused said happened was impossible? Of course the court then evaluated that argument. That’s not the same thing as reversing the onus of proof.
You’re misunderstanding “burden of proof”. The defence doesn’t have to “prove” that the accusation was impossible. They just have to lead enough evidence to show reasonable doubt about it. The criticism of the majority isn’t that they evaluated the defence’s evidence – of course they did. The criticism is an allegation that they applied the wrong standard to their evaluation of it.
two of Victoria’s most senior judges utterly botched the cardinal’s case, not just on the facts but on the law
That’s the real battleground. The High Court rarely if ever hears a case that’s just about an interpretation of the facts. Media frenzy and high profile status of the accused aren’t in themselves reasons for the High Court to get involved.
The High Court usually hears only cases that may involve a serious error of law that, if not corrected, may adversely affect the results of many other cases. So the defence is going to have to show not just that the majority got it wrong, but that it got it wrong in a way that, if followed by other courts, would lead to legally wrong outcomes. Not easy, I suspect.
It’s irrelevant what emphasis Walker placed on the “impossible.” His job was to create reasonable doubt (of which there was a cornucopia). A prosecution must prove the alleged incidents actually happened, not that they were merely “possible” according to the laws of physics. The two Labor judges insisted that Pell prove the assaults never happened.
I would have thought it very easy in this case.
Tim:
The defence doesn’t have to prove it, but they structured their entire appeal around trying to prove that it was impossible. So of course the court considered it. That doesn’t mean they applied that standard in making their decision. In fact, they made clear that wasn’t the case:
RBG must be very sick.
Indeed. this has been pointed out to you numerous times FelixK. Here is the majority judgment:
In other words, they’re saying that all the prosecution had to do was demonstrate that Pell could have done what he was alleged to have done (mere practical possibility), rather than the actual burden of demonstrating that he had done what he had done beyond any reasonable doubt. Further, Finnis in the Quadrant article, also makes the important point that they judged the veracity of the complainant’s testimony before having heard any of the counter-evidence, and further that any contradictions between the two were always dealt with in such a manner as to preserve the complainant’s claims.
The defence doesn’t have to “prove” anything.
They may have said that as a half-baked, pro forma insulation but their reasoning and decision-making demonstrated otherwise.
Dear oh dear. When people make arguments, you pay attention to the argument, not to what they think they are arguing.
Dover:
They aren’t saying that a mere possibility is enough to convict him. They’re saying a mere possibility is enough to defeat the argument (made at appeal) that the act was impossible.
This is a hallmark of mediocrity, incidentally – especially in the prose composition of an argument. Culprits do a drive-by of a required principle but there is no evidence of its systemic application. It is a type of laziness but can also point to insincerity and/or discombobulation.