Name Change and Branding

It is not known to TAFKAS why the Labor party spells its name without the “u”. Perhaps it is a deep acknowledgement that the Labor party is not the party of labour.
On a similar vein, perhaps it is time for the other majors to consider a name modification and re-branding. You know, like how Kentucky Fried Chicken went to KFC.
Here are a couple of TAFKAS’ ideas for the Liberal Party who are not liberal and the National Party who are not national (regional at best).
How about the Lybeeral Party of Australia and the Nashionelle Party of Australia.
After all, it’s not particularly liberal to legislate to allow:
the government to fix power prices and force energy companies to sell assets.
or to implement a policy,:
a First Home Loan Deposit Scheme in which the government would underwrite up to 15 per cent of the value of a loan.
Not to mention a proposal to expand the size and scope of the Australian Human Rights Commission via the appointment of a Religious Rights Commissioner and a Banking Executive Accountability Regime where bureaucrats get to decide who can and can’t be a director or executive of a private organisation – and how much they are to be paid. And by the way, the same people are also seeking to extend such “Executive Accountability Regime” to the entire financial services industry.
Financial services today – where to next? Where did this nonsense the government working for the people come from?
More big government shite.
I think the malaise is due to the word “party”because the participants think it’s PARTYTIME, everytime.
In NSW they can be called the Baby Killing Purple Party.
Gladys may think she stared down the rebels in her party but the ex-base will be out the door.
Premier stares down rebels (Oz paywalled)
Her main crisis is that the Libs are now a mainstream-left party in competition with all the other left parties. Stupid woman.
How can anybody have high hopes for a political Party too dumb to even spell its own name correctly?
What an oxymoron to be named as “Minister for Education” in an A.L.P. Misgovernment too dumb to even spell its own name correctly.
“Labor”(sic) – they have no need for “U”!
“Labor”(sic) – It’s like Mensa for Dumb-people!
Sometimes I think it’s me. Given the interweb can provide all sorts of information you would think if somebody had a question the first place he/she/it/my highness might turn is the interweb. Yes, Wikipedia is a left wing totalitarian controlled shill site but even it may have some facts from time-to-time, especially those which the leftie “progressives” like. Having said that have a look at this; there’s even a few paras on the spelling of Labor! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australian_Labor_Party As I say, it’s me.