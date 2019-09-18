Name Change and Branding

It is not known to TAFKAS why the Labor party spells its name without the “u”. Perhaps it is a deep acknowledgement that the Labor party is not the party of labour.

On a similar vein, perhaps it is time for the other majors to consider a name modification and re-branding. You know, like how Kentucky Fried Chicken went to KFC.

Here are a couple of TAFKAS’ ideas for the Liberal Party who are not liberal and the National Party who are not national (regional at best).

How about the Lybeeral Party of Australia and the Nashionelle Party of Australia.

After all, it’s not particularly liberal to legislate to allow:

the government to fix power prices and force energy companies to sell assets.

or to implement a policy,:

a First Home Loan Deposit Scheme in which the government would underwrite up to 15 per cent of the value of a loan.

Not to mention a proposal to expand the size and scope of the Australian Human Rights Commission via the appointment of a Religious Rights Commissioner and a Banking Executive Accountability Regime where bureaucrats get to decide who can and can’t be a director or executive of a private organisation – and how much they are to be paid. And by the way, the same people are also seeking to extend such “Executive Accountability Regime” to the entire financial services industry.

Financial services today – where to next? Where did this nonsense the government working for the people come from?