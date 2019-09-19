Robo-debt and Tyranny

So here is an interesting thing – the government is being sued.
The occasion was the announcement at Parliament House by Western Bulldogs president Peter Gordon that his law firm Gordon Legal will be launching a class action on behalf of people who have been targeted by the government’s robodebt program.
I haven’t been following the story too closely – here is my understanding of what is happening. Australia operates a means-tested welfare system. Some welfare recipients move in and out of paid employment and end up having received too much welfare and as a result are required to repay that amount.
I find it hard to get excited. If someone has made the effort to get a job and has received ‘too much’ welfare let them keep the difference as a reward for having gotten a job. But, I understand, the politics of envy and resentment dictate otherwise.
So here is the thing: It is my understanding that the government has very broad powers to recover money. The robo-debt collection process may be annoying, intrusive, embarrassing, and what-not but it isn’t clear to me how and when a court could intervene.
But then, we read this:
… if Gordon Legal is successful in convincing the courts that the government has been guilty of “unjust enrichment” in attempting to gouge money from thousands of poor people it was not entitled to …
And:
… the government has accepted it cannot prove the debt is owed. Sadly, thousands of people who didn’t know any better have paid up.
That raises two issues.
One – if true this is not a debt-collection, but unauthorised taxation. The collection of taxation without parliamentary approval is a crime known as tyranny. Even if the Commonwealth loses this case, I suspect that nobody will be prosecuted. Alas. Not enough former politicians and public servants go to jail for my liking – this is indicative of a governance problem.
Two – how is this different from the stories we heard during the Banking Royal Commission about evil financial institutions gouging customers?
This is just another stupid LNP policy – bogan red meat posturing for the Ray Hadley demographic.
2030 people have died after receiving a robodebt notice.
I hope they win the case.
It is cruel policy, I have to say. To go back some 7 or 8 years to find an outstanding debt, with a new computer system designed to find small debts, a system that was not even dreamed of at the time, seems illegal.
There are many ways to save some money eg. cancelling the Mid Winter Ball, all expenses paid travel work holidays for an MP and all their family to join him or her.
I think you will find that is a normal death rate. 900,000 people received robodebt notices over a period of 2 years
“The department sent more than 900,000 debt letters to individuals during the period 1 July 2016 to 31 October 2018. A total of 2030 of those individuals died during the same period, which represents 0.21 per cent.”
This was more than ten times lower than the overall death rate for all of the department’s customers during the same period, which was 3.64 per cent.
We would have to know how they died before accepting that analysis.
I’m not certain about the process, but isn’t ‘Robodebt’ just a case of Centrelink checking with the ATO to see if any PAYE taxes were received during the period when benefits were being claimed; the logic being that if the ATO has received PAYE revenue from a taxpayer’s employer, then they must be employed and may not be eligible for a welfare payment, depending on how much they earnt? That doesn’t seem unreasonable on the face of it, but I may be missing something.
I’m also not sure why the government says it can’t prove that the debt is owed. It seems fairly straightforward to me. If they can’t prove that welfare is paid improperly, how would they ever catch welfare cheats? I realise that Centrelink is pretty hopeless, but surely even they would be able to sit a ‘client’ down and say ‘you were paid this much Newstart allowance over the following period. During the same period, the ATO received this much from XYZ Company for work you performed for them. Given the amount of tax received, it would seem you earnt an income substantial enough to make you ineligible for Newstart payments during that time. Please explain’?
Great quote. Means tested means Means Tested
I mean, it certainly sounds ridiculous and unreasonable if Robodebt involves combing through tax records that are years old searching for discrepancies, but I don’t see a problem with it happening every few months or whatever.
How many people with jobs are rocking up to Centrelink for an extra 200 bucks?
As a general principle, though, if the government wants to recoup monies after an established date (at which a recipient had got back on his or her feet), the same should be done for farmers, small businesses and corporations. That would also have the advantage of returning some serious dollars to the treasury.
I do. Many thousands of dollars each year.
Someone I know is being chased for an alleged debt from 2012/2013 for Austudy
This someone scrupulously reported income and the issue is not the total for the year but when they stopped studying and went to full time employment.
Centrelink are actually chasing debts outside of the ATO record keeping requirements
They could at least being doing this in a timely manner.
Typical labor oriented ambulance chaser. Keeps the feds in the public eye for the next three or four years over welfare.
