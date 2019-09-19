Romantic Submarines

Posted on September 19, 2019

Here is a little ditty for Aussie tax payers ….

A new, Spanish-designed submarine has a weighty problem: The vessel is more than 70 tons too heavy, and officials fear if it goes out to sea, it will not be able to surface.

And a former Spanish official says the problem can be traced to a miscalculation — someone apparently put a decimal point in the wrong place.

….

The Isaac Peral, the first in a new class of diesel-electric submarines, was nearly completed when engineers discovered the problem

Diesel – tick

Designed by Europeans – tick

Overweight – tick

Cost – £1.75billion so far.  Results – priceless.

3 Responses to Romantic Submarines

  1. Kurt
    #3159451, posted on September 19, 2019 at 10:15 am

    70 tonnes!! Surely they mean 7 tonnes? Or 17? How do you accidently get 70 tonnes too much? In some countries the designers would be charged with sabatoge for a mistake like that.

  2. egg_
    #3159456, posted on September 19, 2019 at 10:19 am

    Aren’t our [email protected] Aircraft Carriers Spanish?

  3. Rafe Champion
    #3159463, posted on September 19, 2019 at 10:26 am

    A decimal in the wrong place could easily get 70 tonnes, and the mistake should have been spotted very early in the process, like at the stage of calculating the amount of stuff required for the build.

    Will our submarines be any more useful even if they come in at the correct weight?

