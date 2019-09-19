Romantic Submarines

Here is a little ditty for Aussie tax payers ….

A new, Spanish-designed submarine has a weighty problem: The vessel is more than 70 tons too heavy, and officials fear if it goes out to sea, it will not be able to surface.

And a former Spanish official says the problem can be traced to a miscalculation — someone apparently put a decimal point in the wrong place.

The Isaac Peral, the first in a new class of diesel-electric submarines, was nearly completed when engineers discovered the problem