The Conversation concedes defeat in the climate debate

The Conversation is publicly funded like the ABC.They have completely banned dissenting voices. Still over half of the people don’t go along with alarmism.
No matter how qualified you are, no matter how good your argument, your evidence and your data, you, we, half the population, is now banned. The editor Misha Ketchell has officially blocked unbelievers, and thus effectively admitted that they can’t reply to skeptics, and that skeptics are posing too many questions they can’t answer. They’ve been deleting skeptical comments for years, so it’s good that they finally have the honesty to admit it.
Michael Mann makes a fool of himself again. How to lie with statistics: truncate the series.
Compare the longer series/
Yet another lefty echo chamber. I don’t bother with them as the stuff they promote is usually propaganda.
I wish we didn’t have to pay for these activists through our taxes. Make it a subscription site!
Most of the media have done the same, in effect, for years. No matter how many editions of the various books on the topic are sold, they go unheralded by the mainstream media. No matter how many Richard Lindzens (and there’s a long list of scientists who know that AGW and CO2 are’t the drivers) you have, the average voter is being snowed by the mass hysteria that’s pushed every day.
We now have the UN banning Australia from a conference not because we’ve withdrawn from Paris, but because they think we could do more.
We now have the Victorian government saying that building dams is futile because of climate change.
We now have the zombie left, the undead, saying anything at all. The fall of the USSR didn’t stop them. China’s capitalist road isn’t stopping them, but funding them.
Re Mann – drawing a straight line up the side of a sine curve is classic unscientific nonsense.
He knows about the sine wave, he has a paper on it.