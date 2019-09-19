The Conversation concedes defeat in the climate debate

The Conversation is publicly funded like the ABC.They have completely banned dissenting voices. Still over half of the people don’t go along with alarmism.

No matter how qualified you are, no matter how good your argument, your evidence and your data, you, we, half the population, is now banned. The editor Misha Ketchell has officially blocked unbelievers, and thus effectively admitted that they can’t reply to skeptics, and that skeptics are posing too many questions they can’t answer. They’ve been deleting skeptical comments for years, so it’s good that they finally have the honesty to admit it.