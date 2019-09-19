The Price of Policy

Nassim Taleb speaks and writes about Skin in the Game – when those that make decisions are immune from the downside of those decisions.

For a perfect case-study, have a read of this very sad article in National Review – California’s Ban on School Suspensions Invites Another Parkland. Parkland being a school shooting that occurred in February 2018.

TAFKAS does not want to start a conversation around guns policies; a conversation about social justice policy is more pertinent. Here are some snippets, but please do read for Catself.

The Parkland shooter was a known-wolf. Before the massacre was over, students knew who did it. He was considered so dangerous when he attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that school administrators banned him from bringing a backpack and frisked him every day for fear that he’d bring a deadly weapon. But the Broward County school district had embarked on a quest to fight the “school-to-prison pipeline” by lowering suspensions, expulsions, and arrests. And school principals responded by systematically sweeping disturbing behavior under the rug. If one individual in the Broward school district made one responsible decision about the killer, the tragedy could have been averted. But you can’t even call what happened a “failure,” because each obviously irresponsible decision makes perfect sense given the policies.

Anti-discipline advocates claim that they are fighting the “school-to-prison pipeline.” In reality, their policies increase the flow. The idea that not holding kids accountable for their actions will make them more law-abiding as adults is idiotic. If we tell juveniles there are no consequences for misbehavior, we set them up for failure in the workplace. And we put them at risk for a hard reckoning when they find that behavior that didn’t even get them suspended in school gets them a felony charge when they hit age 18.