C.L. : Poppets of Doom

There is tactical purpose behind the global warming cult’s increasing use of female minors as pigtailed propaganda rams. As the screen grab from ABC Online’s lead story of the day demonstrates, this cynical exploitation extends even to the point of celebrating academic failure. Overlaying the late medieval Jeanne D’arc mysticism is the gold-capped condescencion of revived nineteenth century sexism. Being girls, their absence from school and – in the case of Siobhan – a mathematics exam, are not as important as they might be for boys. As Vito Corleone counselled, “women and children can afford to be careless, but not men.”

Additionally, it so happens that adults have a natural aversion to grilling children in a way likely to publicly confound and humiliate them. Men especially will almost never do so when those children are little girls. In addition to being infra dig from a masculine standpoint, even a mild interrogation would immediately be depicted as oafish bullying. The shadow commanders running this Army of Gretas would then play up the resultant brouhaha for sympathy. Which means that children are being used to promote climate hysteria precisely because they cannot be asked any questions – which their befuddled adult handlers have long since given up trying to answer.