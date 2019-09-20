C.L. : Poppets of Doom

There is tactical purpose behind the global warming cult’s increasing use of female minors as pigtailed propaganda rams. As the screen grab from ABC Online’s lead story of the day demonstrates, this cynical exploitation extends even to the point of celebrating academic failure. Overlaying the late medieval Jeanne D’arc mysticism is the gold-capped condescencion of revived nineteenth century sexism. Being girls, their absence from school and – in the case of Siobhan – a mathematics exam, are not as important as they might be for boys. As Vito Corleone counselled, “women and children can afford to be careless, but not men.”
Additionally, it so happens that adults have a natural aversion to grilling children in a way likely to publicly confound and humiliate them. Men especially will almost never do so when those children are little girls. In addition to being infra dig from a masculine standpoint, even a mild interrogation would immediately be depicted as oafish bullying. The shadow commanders running this Army of Gretas would then play up the resultant brouhaha for sympathy. Which means that children are being used to promote climate hysteria precisely because they cannot be asked any questions – which their befuddled adult handlers have long since given up trying to answer.
Here is some reading for our future leader:
https://www.earth-syst-dynam.net/3/173/2012/
Earth Syst. Dynam., 3, 173–188, 2012
https://doi.org/10.5194/esd-3-173-2012
Polynomial cointegration tests of anthropogenic impact on global warming
M. Beenstock1, Y. Reingewertz2, and N. Paldor3
1Department of Economics, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Mount Scopus Campus, Jerusalem, Israel
2Department of Economics, the George Washington University, 2115 G St, Washington DC, USA
3Fredy and Nadine Herrmann Institute of Earth Sciences, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Edmond J. Safra Campus, Givat Ram, Jerusalem, Israel
Received: 06 May 2012 – Discussion started: 16 Jul 2012 – Revised: 24 Oct 2012 – Accepted: 30 Oct 2012 – Published: 21 Nov 2012
Abstract. We use statistical methods for nonstationary time series to test the anthropogenic interpretation of global warming (AGW), according to which an increase in atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations raised global temperature in the 20th century. Specifically, the methodology of polynomial cointegration is used to test AGW since during the observation period (1880–2007) global temperature and solar irradiance are stationary in 1st differences, whereas greenhouse gas and aerosol forcings are stationary in 2nd differences. We show that although these anthropogenic forcings share a common stochastic trend, this trend is empirically independent of the stochastic trend in temperature and solar irradiance. Therefore, greenhouse gas forcing, aerosols, solar irradiance and global temperature are not polynomially cointegrated, and the perceived relationship between these variables is a spurious regression phenomenon. On the other hand, we find that greenhouse gas forcings might have had a temporary effect on global temperature.
How to cite: Beenstock, M., Reingewertz, Y., and Paldor, N.: Polynomial cointegration tests of anthropogenic impact on global warming, Earth Syst. Dynam., 3, 173–188, https://doi.org/10.5194/esd-3-173-2012, 2012.
Please release polite and research minded comment from moderation purgatory. Do the needful and revert back to me.
Additionally, it so happens that adults have a natural aversion to grilling children in a way likely to publicly confound and humiliate them.
Unless he happens to belong to the right identity group, and his name is Adam Goodes.
In which case he is lauded by the left for doing precisely so.
“Poppets of Doom”
Thanks, C.L. I’m stealing that. Blair will be heartbroken that you got there first.
And yes, you are right on the money. And, where oh where is a brave female journalist who will ask the needful questions?
Siobhan, poor girl is a bit of a pog.