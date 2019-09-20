Today, Commonwealth Attorney General Christian Porter announced plans to bring forward legislation to establish a Conversation Commissioner. The Conversation Commissioner, will be another addition to the Australian Human Rights Commission to supplement the soon to be added Religious Rights Commissioner.
The establishment of the Conversation Commissioner is in response to the recent editorial position of the Conversation website to “moderate climate change deniers“. The Australian Human Rights Act will also be amended to make it illegal to block views and comments on the Conversation which might “offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate” the editorial views of a mostly government funded organisation.
Attorney Porter said:
We have this wonderful legal infrastructure in the AHRC, an infrastructure that allows wise and moral people to chaperone Australians. We should build it up and not tear it down.
A spokesman for the Attorney said that plans are being drafted to establish an ABC Commissioner, an SBS Commissioner, a Nine Entertainment Commissioner and a Sky News Commissioner.
The spokesman said also that the absence of direct government funding (in the case of Nine and Sky) should not be a barrier for Government bureaucrats to ensure that news and information complies with Government policy.
Wow, so non-government funded news organisations should comply with Government policy in respect of news and information.
No way Jose. That’s not freedom of the press.
Meant to be satire but reads as entirely believable in contemporary Australia.
Nice work TAKFAS! Send your resume to the Babylon Bee if you want to break into the big time like Miranda Devine.
On a more serious note how about a real Free Speech Ombudsperson? Just the words “free” and “speech” linked together would impart terror in many kolkhozniks. Such a person could indeed wield the big stick of the bureaucracy on lots of deserving people in universities, quasi-government bodies like Conversation and of course the ABC and SBS. He, she or it could have Inquiries and force ABC journos to front up and explain why Qanda is an echo chamber and the Drum is completely cracked.
Sorry, TAFKAS, missed your little joke with the last two comments.
Bit slow today.
Satire aside, tt should be noted that The Conversation receives little direct government funding.
The situation is much worse, and reveals the tentacles of the academic-corporate complex that is the greatest threat to our way of life at present.
Most of their funding comes indirectly from government via the universities.
The CSIRO also get a nod (Hello!), along with various corporate entities and several philanthropic foundations.
Or should that be misanthropic foundations?
The one government agency that is a direct financial contributor is, strangely, the research arm of the Department for Agriculture and Water Resources. I wonder if David Littleproud is aware of that?