Today, Commonwealth Attorney General Christian Porter announced plans to bring forward legislation to establish a Conversation Commissioner. The Conversation Commissioner, will be another addition to the Australian Human Rights Commission to supplement the soon to be added Religious Rights Commissioner.

The establishment of the Conversation Commissioner is in response to the recent editorial position of the Conversation website to “moderate climate change deniers“. The Australian Human Rights Act will also be amended to make it illegal to block views and comments on the Conversation which might “offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate” the editorial views of a mostly government funded organisation.

Attorney Porter said:

We have this wonderful legal infrastructure in the AHRC, an infrastructure that allows wise and moral people to chaperone Australians. We should build it up and not tear it down.

A spokesman for the Attorney said that plans are being drafted to establish an ABC Commissioner, an SBS Commissioner, a Nine Entertainment Commissioner and a Sky News Commissioner.

The spokesman said also that the absence of direct government funding (in the case of Nine and Sky) should not be a barrier for Government bureaucrats to ensure that news and information complies with Government policy.