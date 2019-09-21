Scott Morrison arrives around 23 minutes in. Advance Australia Fair at around 27 minutes, with a 21(?)-gun salute. The Star Spangled Banner at around 29:00. Inspection of the Guard and then meeting the crowd, which PDT does appear to enjoy. Bugle, fife and drum band next in colonial uniforms. PDT begins speech at 38:30. The warmest speech you may ever hear a foreign leader give about Australia and our relationship. It’s the real thing.
Scott Morrison follows from around 45:00 in. Also the real thing. “Friends, mates and allies” was said by the President but it could have been said by either.
Sco mo talks the talk but doesn’t walk the walk.
Unfortunately Trump will see through him quicker than many in Australia who can’t bring themselves to admit it but by now should know better.
A couple of thing jump out at me about all the pomp, fanfare, rituals and whatnot that happened before the speeches:
1) being a Head of State must, at times, be incredibly tedious. I get that it’s part of the job, but by jingo there’s a lot of standing around and shuffling about, following the script and so on – and I skipped most of that in search of the good parts! Fast forward five minutes…what, the Trumps are *still* standing there listening to the band play, Morro’s motorcade hasn’t yet arrived…
2) greeting the crowd. Poor Morro. He’s the honoured guest but guess who all the kids turned out to meet? LOL