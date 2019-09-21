Open Forum: September 21, 2019

Posted on 7:30 am, September 21, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
82 Responses to Open Forum: September 21, 2019

  5. calli
    #3162696, posted on September 21, 2019 at 7:40 am

    Loved Avi’s Climate Protest vid.

    It has the lot – union goons, helium voiced bimbo, grunting schoolboys, shambolic boomers, smug millenials. I did like the mustachioed guy selling the papers – he didn’t miss a beat.

    On IT’s comments yesterday – I suspect he meant Helium Voice. I can see her roping in a bevvy of hopefuls.

  9. None
    #3162701, posted on September 21, 2019 at 7:45 am

    Agree Calli, Avi’s vid was excellent.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCZmZZTyRqg

    Not just the fat loudmouth fuckers at the beginning but especially catching out the teachers supporting a kid skipping an exam to attend the rally at the end. Because there won’t be need for an education. Good-o I say we should stop paying them teachers as there won’t be need for them either.

    My god why is it that lefty women are so stupid? More damage to the girl brand in that 30 seconds than any patriarchy can inflict in 30 years.

  10. Tom
    #3162703, posted on September 21, 2019 at 7:50 am

    Better late than never! Thank you, Doomie.

  12. John Constantine
    #3162706, posted on September 21, 2019 at 7:51 am

    ‘We don’t need no education, all we need is thought control.

    Dark sarcasm in the classroom, Hey, Teacher, leave those kids alone.’

  13. 1735099
    #3162709, posted on September 21, 2019 at 7:54 am

    Many Australians have had family members killed by communists. But that means nothing to you.

    Many were also killed by Fascists and Capitalists, including a relative of my uncle (Ukrainian, not German) killed by the Yanks in Germany in the last days of WW2.
    What killed them were men wielding weapons of war, not philosophies.
    Wars are never fought over ideology, but they are over resources. Witness the ME right now.
    The whole time I was in Vietnam I never saw anyone killed by communism.
    I did however see people shot, blown up by mines, and killed by bombs and artillery, some of it “friendly fire”.
    Political philosophies were not involved.

  14. min
    #3162710, posted on September 21, 2019 at 7:55 am

    I wonder how many kiddy strikers also went to the footy in Melbourne. They sure did not worry about the amount of base load power needed to light the grounds.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #3162711, posted on September 21, 2019 at 7:57 am

    Good lord, what is the stench that wafted in?

  16. Val Majkus
    #3162712, posted on September 21, 2019 at 7:57 am

    yes, loved that vid; loved the question ‘why can’t you do this on a Sunday’ and the answer ‘no one would give a fuck” … that’s probably right

  17. None
    #3162713, posted on September 21, 2019 at 7:59 am

    Oh my god, Tucker Carlson is 1 part briliiant and 2 parts hilarious calling out Trudeau and the media https://www.tr.news/are-virtuous-left-wingers-really-closet-racists/

  18. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3162714, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:01 am

    Hooray! New Thread Train has arrived. Hope we can leave all the baggage on the old one. Here are some terrific new cushions to make youse all comfy for the journey.

    Top Twenty for me here today I hope.

  19. 1735099
    #3162715, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Jacquie Lambie nails One Nation –

    Lambie says she doesn’t want the kind of voters Hanson attracts. “Those people are bitter, and they are haters – and they are about 6 per cent of voters,”

  20. lotocoti
    #3162716, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:03 am

    what is the stench that wafted in?

    The pong of pedantry.

  21. None
    #3162717, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:03 am

    1735099
    #3162709, posted on September 21, 2019 at 7:54 am

    If I ever had any doubts about whether Numberwank was sane, they are dispelled now. He’s a lunatic.

  22. calli
    #3162719, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:04 am

    On the Trudeau Insta-tan, blonde bimbo on Seven opining that political hopefuls should confess indiscretions even if they were committed in the 19th century.

    I felt (momentarily) embarrassed for her.

    Monique Wrong does it again.

  23. mh
    #3162721, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:09 am

    Jacquie Lambie nails One Nation –

    But who is going to nail Jacquie Lambie?

  24. Snoopy
    #3162722, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:10 am

    a relative of my uncle (Ukrainian, not German) killed by the Yanks in Germany in the last days of WW2.

    Being a member of the SS Galizien Division in Germany was risky towards the end of the war.

  25. None
    #3162723, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:11 am

    Snoopy
    #3162722, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:10 am

    Zzzzzzing.

  26. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3162724, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:11 am

    I wish Morrison had actually used the term ‘free speech’ in his outline to Trump about all the good things that Australia stood shoulder to shoulder on with the US.

  27. None
    #3162725, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:14 am

    I wish Morrison had actually used the term ‘free speech’

    Apart from free markets (which Morrison doesn’t understand) Morrison would not know the meaning of freedom.

  28. Top Ender
    #3162726, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:15 am

    Still the Dry season here in Darwin.

    About 18 degrees overnight.

    Survived three episodes of The Sopranos. Three to go to the end of the show.

  29. cuckoo
    #3162727, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:15 am

    In central Melbourne, I decided to mark the climate strike by getting a Quarter-Pounder (Royale avec fromage) for lunch. Had to try two different Maccas as both were absolutely packed with uniformed school kids who were obviously in town for the ‘strike’. Our future is in good hands.

  30. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3162728, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Re the obligatory confessing of political indiscretions as demanded by the left, at some drinks last night Hairy used the term ‘the archaeology of offense’ to describe the activities of perpetual offense seekers who dig deep to ‘out’ opponents.

    He’s good at the one liners and pithy descriptors. Forgot to ask him if it was original or just something he had picked up somewhere.

  32. Farmer Gez
    #3162730, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:21 am

    Numbers has got me thinking.

    Where the Mongols, Huns or the Muesli armies fascists or capitalists?

  33. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3162731, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:21 am

    “Our future is in good hands”

    lol. As in, do you want fries with that?

  34. Farmer Gez
    #3162732, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:22 am

    Where?
    Were.
    I need coffee.

  35. lotocoti
    #3162733, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:22 am

    Being a member of …

    Or being a KZ guard.

  36. calli
    #3162734, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:25 am

    It was a stupid, trolling comment to get you all buzzing like bees.

    Classic attention seeking.

  37. lotocoti
    #3162735, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:25 am

    Where the Mongols, Huns or the Muesli armies fascists or capitalists?

    More importantly, National Socialism killed no-one.
    Apparently.

  38. Crossie
    #3162736, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:26 am

    Jacquie Lambie nails One Nation –

    Lambie says she doesn’t want the kind of voters Hanson attracts. “Those people are bitter, and they are haters – and they are about 6 per cent of voters,”

    What proportion of the population are Lambie’s voters? 0.0001? 0.000001? Don’t you need just 15 votes in Tasmania to be a senator?

  39. Tom
    #3162737, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:27 am

    What killed them were men wielding weapons of war, not philosophies.

    Defiantly pig-ignorant to the end — just like the school teachers who bought the climate hysteria because it echoes their hatred of mankind and who support the indoctrination of children as a substitute for education.

    There no fool like an old fool.

  40. yarpos
    #3162738, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Recieved an interesting email from my electrcity poles and wires operator Ausnet yesterday. Telling me how to prepare for the summer season and expected grid instability. How times have changed and it seems odd that people who point at “unreliable coal power” seem to somehow be able to ignore the last 50+ years where we have been able to take a realiable and affordable electricity supply for granted.

  41. Crossie
    #3162739, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:28 am

    izabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3162731, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:21 am
    “Our future is in good hands”

    lol. As in, do you want fries with that?

    And then you would have to inspect the fries carefully to make sure they were not spat on.

  42. Farmer Gez
    #3162741, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:31 am

    Note to those pulling out slashers and mowers to cut overgrown grass on the block.
    When you’ve tweaked up the clutch bolts to stop slipping last year, make sure you back them off before you put the pto into drive this year.

    A flying shaft turning at 540 rpm does a bit of damage before your finger can hit the stop button.

  44. feelthebern
    #3162743, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:32 am

    I think this would be $US22.5mill well spent.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sGlzEAuf44

    Live there for 10-15 years then sell it to a developer for 50mill.

  45. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3162744, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:34 am

    What’s all this weird white stuff? Global warming is really funny how makes lots of snow and cold.

    Climate protest in the snow at Mount Hotham (via Ice Age Now)

    I like how the snow is so deep in mid September that the Hotham staff have had to use a blower truck to move it away from the chair lift trail.

    Gloriously bonkers photo. The ABC obviously has no idea how silly this looks.

  46. feelthebern
    #3162745, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:35 am

    Every person I know with an elevator in their homes or a car stacker all complain our often they need servicing.
    That’s the one thing I bet that NY property would not have skimped on.
    It would be industrial quality.

  47. C.L.
    #3162746, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:36 am

    The ABC wants these blacks brought back under control:

    The Christian converts who are setting fire to sacred Aboriginal objects.

    Christian missionaries are causing a fresh wave of upset in outback Australia, promising to bring people back from the dead, and promoting the idea traditional Aboriginal culture is a type of devil worship.

    An investigation by Background Briefing has uncovered dramatic scenes in the Kimberley region, where Aboriginal followers of a Tongan-born preacher have set fire to artefacts considered sacred by many local elders, and dismantled and burned a spiritual law ground.

    The approach of some recently arrived evangelists has been slammed by some Aboriginal leaders, including Labor senator Pat Dodson.

    “They are a type of virus that has really got no credibility,” he said. “If they really understood the gospel then the gospel is about liberation.

    “It’s about an accommodation of the diversity and differences that we have in our belief systems.”

    No it isn’t.

  48. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3162747, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:37 am

    None
    #3162717, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:03 am

    1735099
    #3162709, posted on September 21, 2019 at 7:54 am

    If I ever had any doubts about whether Numberwank was sane, they are dispelled now. He’s a lunatic.

    I never thought I’d see a communist say the Waffen SS were not fighting for a wicked ideology, “only resources”. Taking land is one thing, war crimes like Oradour-sur-Glane, let alone the atrocities in the camps or eastern front are completely beyond the pale.

    I said months ago, he’s completely bonkers.

  49. None
    #3162748, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:37 am

    I can’t imagine the self-discipline it must have taken to hold onto all that damaging evidence against Trudeau so that it can be released to maximum effect just before an election. What else is in the dirt file I wonder.

  50. DtjW
    #3162749, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:38 am

    calli
    #3162719, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:04 am

    LOL!!!
    Although not a political aspirant – if only my Great Grandmother were around to discuss her indiscretions today!

  51. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3162752, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:45 am

    Yeah. Pol Pot had nothing to do with the lunatic Marxism he imbibed as a student in France. The Killing Fields were all about ‘resources’.

  52. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3162755, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:49 am

    people who point at “unreliable coal power”

    Those dastardly kulaks again. They didn’t learn their lesson in 1930.
    What is the Ukrainian word for “blackouts”? Is it similar to holodomor?

  53. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3162757, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:49 am

    Worst thing about the coming blackout season is the way in which lifts and car stackers are going to leave so many important people temporarily stranded.

    Bring it on.

  54. BrettW
    #3162758, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:50 am

    Has Trudeau lost the election yet ?

  55. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3162759, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:50 am

    classical_hero
    #3162534, posted on September 20, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    Does that mean Mark Ronson is going to f#$k people’s brains out?

    Remember when The Big O discussed fame with Elvis?

    Musicians have one reason to get famous. So if they’re bisexual, welp.

    “People, people, people”

  56. None
    #3162761, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:52 am

    One of the women who helped organise the bonfire said the devil had caused disruption and violence in the community.

    “We used to getting bashed from our partners and smoking, drinking with them, every family,” she told Background Briefing. “It’s just not good for the kids.

    “It’s not the people really who are getting wild, it’s the devil behind them getting wild.”

    A grainy video of the bonfire shows people cheering as objects are thrown into the flames and black smoke billows into the air.

    “For many years we have been deceived by Satan and his demonic beings,” an unidentified man narrates as the fire burns.

    “Now we throw away all the things that have been keeping us in bondage and slavery.”

    Sounds like the ABC wants Aboriginals in bondage and slavery. Oh wait…

  57. 132andBush
    #3162762, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:52 am

    1735099

    #3162715, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Jacquie Lambie nails One Nation –

    Lambie says she doesn’t want the kind of voters Hanson attracts. “Those people are bitter, and they are haters – and they are about 6 per cent of voters,”

    No, that would be the Greens voters.

  58. C.L.
    #3162764, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:53 am

    God, I’m thoroughly sick of the G’DAY MATES bullshit every time a prime minister goes to the US. Grow the f-k up.

  59. feelthebern
    #3162765, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:53 am

    You can do without your lift. You can get by with the stairs.
    However, when the car stacker is on the fritz, look out.

  60. None
    #3162766, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:54 am

    Worst thing about the coming blackout season …

    There will be more Trudeau photos?

  61. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3162767, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:54 am

    Metallic hydrogen.

    495 GPa to form it.

    Good lord. New scientist made a tweet – that is 40% more pressure than “at the centre of the earth”.

  62. C.L.
    #3162768, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:54 am

    ABC news feed …

    BREAKING NEWS President Donald Trump has approved the deployment of US forces to Saudi Arabia following last week’s drone attack on oil facilities.

  63. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3162769, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:54 am

    GIDDAY MATE, Currency Cobber!

  64. BrettW
    #3162770, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:55 am

    The only reason Lambie is a Senator is because of Palmers money that got her elected first time.

    Her supporters are quite similar to ON. They are certainly not from the left.

    Lambie loves the attention and is totally untrustworthy regarding what she may support or not support. Saw a recent article indicating she had had a secret meeting with Setka in her office. It was Setka who mentioned it.

  65. BrettW
    #3162771, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:59 am

    TE,
    Now that you are nearing end of Sopranos check out The Wire about Baltimore crime and corruption. Two of the main role are Brit actors Idris Elba and Dominic West. Only 80 hours !

  66. 132andBush
    #3162772, posted on September 21, 2019 at 9:00 am

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare

    #3162752, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:45 am

    Yeah. Pol Pot had nothing to do with the lunatic Marxism he imbibed as a student in France. The Killing Fields were all about ‘resources’.

    And the Na z i party’s brainwashing of the German people into believing they were the “one pure race” was all about resources to start with.

  67. feelthebern
    #3162774, posted on September 21, 2019 at 9:01 am

    Patriots release AB after 11 days & 1 game.
    Based on his data from Catapult Sports, he was the most physically blessed receiver in the NFL in modern history.

  68. Knuckle Dragger
    #3162775, posted on September 21, 2019 at 9:01 am

    ‘Waffen SS’

    Bang on. The Eastern Front campaign in WW2 was openly branded by young Adolf as the ‘Rassenkrieg’, or race war. To exterminate the Slavs, or ‘untermenschen’.

    And on the five figures theme, the Russkies shot tens of thousands of their own people in the Stalingrad campaign alone for ‘counter-revolutionary activities’, not ‘your death brings us closer to that blue-green lake in Saxony’ or ‘geez there’s a nice house in Pomerania I want to get my hands on’.

    That whole Vietnam thing sounds quite icky, Liability Bob. You could have left any time you wanted, you know. Or even better, you had a choice not to go in the first place.

  69. C.L.
    #3162776, posted on September 21, 2019 at 9:02 am

    The ABC report is inaccurate.
    WaPo says Trump is simply sending more personnel and equipment.
    Not a big deal.

  70. Zatara
    #3162777, posted on September 21, 2019 at 9:03 am

    BREAKING NEWS President Donald Trump has approved the deployment of US forces to Saudi Arabia following last week’s drone attack on oil facilities.

    A Patriot anti-missile battery apparently.

  71. calli
    #3162778, posted on September 21, 2019 at 9:04 am

    The crummy turnout for the Climate Emergency needs every distraction it can muster.

    Nice to see one of the faithful taking one for the team.

  72. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3162779, posted on September 21, 2019 at 9:05 am

    SportsJaw
    ‏ @SportsJaw

    Here is the Statement Regarding #AntonioBrown and the Allegations.

    https://twitter.com/SportsJaw/status/1171589560398204928

  73. feelthebern
    #3162780, posted on September 21, 2019 at 9:05 am

    CL either that’s a scoop or the ABC is wrong.
    The story hasn’t been picked up by any other site.
    Zerohedge would be all over that & they aren’t reporting it.

  74. Cassie of Sydney
    #3162781, posted on September 21, 2019 at 9:06 am

    “None
    #3162748, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:37 am
    I can’t imagine the self-discipline it must have taken to hold onto all that damaging evidence against Trudeau so that it can be released to maximum effect just before an election. What else is in the dirt file I wonder.”

    I wonder why these pictures weren’t revealed before the election four years ago that elected Trudeau? Remember it took the American Time Magazine a few days ago to print the picture and reveal to the world and to the Canadian public Trudeau’s “Aladin blackface” picture. Not for one second do I believe that the Canadian mainstream media haven’t known about these pictures. I reckon they knew of the pictures before the 2015 election…they just hid them. The Canadian mainstream media….like “their ABC” and Nein newspapers here…..hide this stuff. Why? Because Trudeau is one of their own. Can you imagine the mainstream Canadian media holding back these pictures if it had been someone on the right? NOPE. The double standards and the hypocrisy is endless…never ending.

  75. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3162782, posted on September 21, 2019 at 9:07 am

    It’s no fun being stuck in a lift. Even worse if you are pregnant or have small children with you. It could get to the stage where lifts have to carry emergency supplies. In Japan recently in one of those large cities there you’ve never heard of, one lift we used had a small toilet with lid set into a corner, and emergency bottled water. Probably had emergency lights too.

    That impressed me. Genuine thinking ahead.

  76. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3162783, posted on September 21, 2019 at 9:07 am

    Swampies unhappy.

    ‘Big, hairy men’: Carson outrages HUD staffers with comments about transgender homeless (via Lucianne)

    During a HUD meeting, Carson warned about “big, hairy men” posing as women to get into battered women’s shelters, according to several sources who spoke to the Washington Post.

    The remarks made several of the 50 present HUD staffers visibly upset and led one woman to walk out of the meeting, though an official who spoke to the Post clarified that Carson was not trying to single out transgender women with his comments.

    Carson also asserted during the meeting that gender definitions have remained unchanged for millennia, a claim that one staffer described as “demoralizing and mortifying,” causing some people to be “shell-shocked.”

    So woke housing bureaucrats haven’t worked out that predatory males will cross dress to get at women in shelters? The sisterhood needs to have a word with them methinks.

  77. C.L.
    #3162784, posted on September 21, 2019 at 9:07 am

    At Ace’s: all the euphemisms rolled out by journalists to protect Justin Trudeau.
    Be amazed, particularly, at how left-wing Slate handled the story.

  78. zyconoclast
    #3162785, posted on September 21, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Mothers and children = illegal aliens

    Migrant mothers and children sue U.S. over asylum ban

    (Reuters) – More than 125 migrant mothers and children have sued the U.S. government, claiming the Trump administration has violated the rights of asylum-seekers through the arbitrary and capricious implementation of a virtual asylum ban at the southern border.

    Unlike other suits that have targeted the asylum rule itself, the latest filing challenges the Trump administration on procedural grounds, saying the government has enacted changes without warning, resulting in elevated rejection rates for asylum-seekers.

    “What we’re challenging is the haphazard lack of legal procedure. There’s no rhyme or reason to it,” Ahmad said.

  79. feelthebern
    #3162786, posted on September 21, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Dot, AB texted one of his mates about one of the incidents at the time.
    Clearly it was all consensual, but the content of the texts was too spicy for Bob Kraft.
    Hence the Pats binning him.
    Another franchise will pick him up.

  81. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3162788, posted on September 21, 2019 at 9:10 am

    ‘Carson’ is of course Ben Carson, who is black and a famous surgeon. I suspect he might know the anatomical difference between the male and the female of the species.

  82. Mark A
    #3162789, posted on September 21, 2019 at 9:10 am

    BrettW
    #3162770, posted on September 21, 2019 at 8:55 am

    The only reason Lambie is a Senator is because of Palmers money that got her elected first time.

    + a big extended family, that’s all it needs in Tassy.
    99% of the people are not interested on standing as a political candidate, so it’s first come first elected.
    Apathy rules.

