RiteOn on the social justice warriors who intimidate corporations.

Who would have imaged it was this easy to scam corporate Australia, but this is exactly what is happening!
Australian businesses are falling for the latest scam from Sleeping Giants! (SG) and their angry sisters at Mad F**king Witches (MFW). These lynch mobs are using digital technology to multiply their impact and bully businesses advertising on conservative media platforms that they disagree with – to withdraw their advertising. Using twitter storms to deceive and intimidate Corporate Australia, these bullies want to silence and destroy conservative views and media platforms that air them.
If you don’t use Twitter, then these knobs are completely powerless. And really, how many average Australians, ie those not of the Left, use Twitter?
“Using twitter storms to deceive and intimidate Corporate Australia, these bullies want to silence and destroy conservative views and media platforms that air them.”
As opposed to conservatives that want to use the state to force tech companies to host content against their will.
So unless you’re prepared to criticize conservatives doing the exact same thing, which we all know you don’t even realize is an issue, then you don’t have a leg to stand on here.
Big government to a business:
“I’m Gonna Make Him An Offer He Can’t Refuse”.
“All law, even law as it developed in pagan societies, is based on a belief that some god or god-force is behind it all.
Even atheistic regimes like communism are inherently religious. The State assumes the role of a god once it officially declares there is no god. Ethics and morality are determined by the State.
There is no escape from God even in modern-day secular humanism since this atheistic faith cannot justify ethical norms of any kind. There can be no right or wrong in a chance universe. The secularist must be inconsistent with his core beliefs in order to justify even the concept of meaning, let alone propose a system of ethics. In effect, the secularist must borrow from the Christian worldview for the development of his ethical categories. There is no fixed touchstone proposition in atheism. All is in flux. What is right today could be wrong tomorrow. Without a fixed touchstone, there can be no law…
An umpire must follow a set of rules set forth in a rule book; a judge can only adjudicate in terms of the written law; “
“Theocracy is an inescapable concept. The rejection of one theocratic government leads to the choice of another theocratic government. Even democracy is theocratic. Have you not heard the phrase vox populi, vox dei? “The voice of the people is the voice of god.” Francis Schaeffer described democracy as “the tyranny of the 51%.” In a pure democracy, whatever the majority says is right becomes the law for that moment in time.
Libertarianism is theocratic. Each and every individual is a god unto himself. I’ve heard the claim that libertarians believe people can do what they want as long as what they do does not hurt other people. Who says? What is the origin of this ethical standard?”