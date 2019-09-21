RiteOn on the social justice warriors who intimidate corporations.

Who would have imaged it was this easy to scam corporate Australia, but this is exactly what is happening!

Australian businesses are falling for the latest scam from Sleeping Giants! (SG) and their angry sisters at Mad F**king Witches (MFW). These lynch mobs are using digital technology to multiply their impact and bully businesses advertising on conservative media platforms that they disagree with – to withdraw their advertising. Using twitter storms to deceive and intimidate Corporate Australia, these bullies want to silence and destroy conservative views and media platforms that air them.