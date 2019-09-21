The children’s crusade

“In climate change, the left has found an emergency big enough to justify taking control of everything.”
I went along myself yesterday to the demo in Treasury Gardens, and truth to tell, I found it boring. It was so clearly a Marxist, anti-capitalist, pro-socialist network of the kind I had been part of in my long-ago youth, right down to:
What do we want?
Climate change action!
When do we want it?
Now!
Fifty years later, even the lines are the same although the issue is different. Except it’s all so new and exciting for these ignorant and uninformed students who have not an independent or educated thought in their heads – I’d like to see how they’re going in their maths and chemistry courses. Every statement from the podium was a cliche, so much so that within ten minutes the cheers simply evaporated and everyone just got to talking to the people they were with. No one any longer cared what the speakers had to say.
The point I was trying to make yesterday is that it is all very well to be speaking among ourselves on our side of the fence but useless if we cannot force these climate totalitarians to engage in a dialogue. The Conversation – in my view out of weakness and not strength – now seeks to shut down debate on climate change within its confines. There is, of course, nothing that these ignoramuses say that we are unaware of. They, on the other hand, are unaware of every bit of the counter-arguments that have been made on our side. They are certainly unaware of the massive evidence proving that they are almost certainly wrong. This, from Cut and Paste at The Oz yesterday, is typical of the attitude they have:
Climate warrior/worrier Tim Flannery confesses to failure, Guardian Australia website, Tuesday:
Each year the situation becomes more critical. In 2018, global emissions of greenhouse gases rose by 1.7 per cent, while the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere jumped by 3.5 parts per million — the largest ever observed increase. No climate report or warning, no political agreement nor technological innovation has altered the ever-upward trajectory of the pollution. This simple fact forces me to look back on my 20 years of climate activism as a colossal failure … My children, and those of many prominent polluters and climate denialists, will probably live to be part of that grim winnowing — a world that the Alan Joneses and Andrew Bolts of the world have laboured so hard to create … As I have become ever more furious at the polluters and denialists, I have come to understand they are threatening my children’s wellbeing as much as anyone who might seek to harm a child.
The dams are full and he mentions not a world. His failure was to be WRONG!!! And you know who is really “threatening my children’s wellbeing as much as anyone who might seek to harm a child”? And not just my children, but every one of those children all around the world who showed up to show off their ignorant concerns before returning to their comfortable, well-provisioned homes of first-world high consumption. Not only do these cruel and thoughtless airheads jeopardise their own futures, both economically and politically, but do so to an even greater extent for their counterparts in the less prosperous parts of the planet. My disgust at these people, especially for their adult leaders who corral these students into these ignorant jaunts in the park, is almost unbounded.
The question I wanted to raise in my post yesterday is to ask how we can make the climate people engage in dialogue so that everyone can hear both sides of the argument being presented at the same time with rebuttals and replies. How do we have a true Q&A? The ABC is filled with leftwing dolts who pander to their own side and ignore the other. You can have The Outsiders and Andrew Bolt who reflect our views, while also discussing both sides, but only viewed among ourselves.
The Conversation has turned into The Monologue. And they don’t care. Like all pseudo-academics of their kind, they already know the truth so do not have to discuss anything with anyone who disagrees. This decision ought to be seen as a great intellectual scandal, that a website designed for academics to discuss issues amongst themselves has shut down one half of the debate. They are the true terrorists, the actual fascists, the genuine Nazis. They are the people you read about in 1984.
I would say we cannot let them get away with it, except I don’t know what to do so that they do not get away with it. Really, what is to be done?
Scomo is worse then expected.
He was supposed to be the Savior.
Now even Albo wants dams.
Where was Sussan Ley yesterday?
And from what I guessed and was subsequently told, the rubbish left behind once again revealed the ‘green’ concerns of these protestors.
Also, if these children are so concerned about climate change, why not turn off all air conditioning and heating in their schools and make a real impact. In my day, we had no heating or cooling in our classrooms (other than closing the windows in winter and opening them in summer).
The fucking ABC must be forced to host an independent debate of all issues. Public funding demands this, and not hosted by fucking Snowcone. Including:
Who are these 97% of the world’s climate scientists? Exactly who?
What exactly were they asked?
And what exactly did each of them respond?
Until all this is known I say this is all a bunkum hoax.
Tim Flannery has been a failure for a lot longer than 20 years and he knows that to be a fact. Another instance of the Flimflam man ignoring the facts. Flannery is a fraud and a lying fraud. If he had a shred of decency he would shut his mouth and stay silent for the rest of his days but being the media tart he is that will never happen.
That’s just boring, garden variety, visible pollution.
What these kiddies are afraid of is the pollution you can’t see. Unless you’re Greta and then, miraculously, you can.
Because it’s always easier to emote about something false than to bend over and pick up your trash.
And that’s true for the Third World too.
The media defence of the rubbish photos is that the pictures are not from yesterday.
But propaganda works both ways, so mock the protests regardless i reckon.
While the careerist, corrupted traitors of the liberal party are driven into the sea we have a uniparty, a U N iparty of socialist scum.
The Liberal party as it is, is more of an enemy to us than labor as they claim our side but are not.
Nothing has changed since Turnbull took a dive.
Nothing.
Are not driven into the sea
What to do? Nothing. Let em march and march and burn their own cause out. The sun will keep coming up.
Australia could do dams without a public dollar spent, and with rewilding credits included.
And billionaire, Gina Rinehart’s company, Hancock Agriculture has three cattle stations in the Kimberley and reported ambitions to harvest 325 gigalitres of water.
The company outlined a proposal to the Director General of DPIRD earlier this year whereby land from its Fossil Downs station could be incorporated into a new Fitzroy River national park in exchange for access to water.
The ABC has made numerous requests to Hancock Agriculture for comment but it has declined or not responded.
Backing up the case for large-scale irrigation is a CSIRO report which found 1,700 gigalitres of water could be taken from the Fitzroy catchment annually to support 160,000 ha of crops.
Their billion dollar abc will make damn sure Gina doesn’t dam a single drop of job making, food growing, nation building water.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-09-21/fitzroy-river-water-negotiations/11390948?sf219837867=1&fbclid=IwAR3Dx7RM5foHu1VzZ3gOkpg3HgDOJ2KPodBm4cNdixuMZ8LYVGg1IbW9ip4
Comrades.
Why would they want to debate. They are not interested in the science, only control.
The Conversation has turned into The Monologue.
Gold!
Soon to be a soliloquy.
Please, make it so!
The kiddies, and the idiot adults who are egging them on and providing the scripts, need to be put in touch with people from the (former) middle class of a country which used to be prosperous, and now isn’t – somewhere like Argentina might be a good place to start.
That way they can find out what it would be like if things really get tough – which is what will happen to Australia if we are sufficiently insane to allow the zealots to destroy what remains of the industries which pay our way in the world.
There are so many seriously deluded people in this country who seem to think that they can have their environmental idealism and continue living a privileged, materialistic lifestyle and all they will need to do is make some easy, tokenistic sacrifices at most.
…if we cannot force these climate totalitarians to engage in a dialogue.
Oh.My.Funky.Donkey.
That, right there, is why conservatism and all we hold dear, is doomed.
The barbarians are inside the citadel, and you want to play Scrabble with them?
In the history books we will truly be the voided generations. The Hollows.
Wadda we wont,,,
Facts and Logic
That’s wot.