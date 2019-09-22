And here I’ve just had my passport renewed

Posted on 1:52 pm, September 22, 2019 by Steve Kates

A perhaps culturally inappropriate post. I really shouldn’t make fun of Canadians.

And one for our American neighbours to the south, well to the south of Canada anyway.

With thanks to Powerline and Small Dead Animals.

This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to And here I’ve just had my passport renewed

  1. stackja
    #3163817, posted on September 22, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    Why all this now about Justin Trudeau? Justin Trudeau in the past was forgiven all ‘mistakes’.

  2. bemused
    #3163819, posted on September 22, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    The Boy PM will be forgiven for all of his misdemeanors, after all, he’s apologised.

  3. Confused Old Misfit
    #3163832, posted on September 22, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    Not inappropriate at all! He is specially deserving of mockery. Canadians in general are deserving of mockery for having subjected their country to ridicule.

    Note please the position ofPrime Minister Dressup’s little finger on the blackened right hand. Might be up for a charge of assault today.

    If the Canadian electorate puts the Liberals back in power with this travesty at its head I shall not bother paying to renewing my Canadian Passport.

    I can only hope they do not trash the country so badly that my already meager pension is further reduced .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.