And here I’ve just had my passport renewed

A perhaps culturally inappropriate post. I really shouldn’t make fun of Canadians.
And one for our American neighbours to the south, well to the south of Canada anyway.
With thanks to Powerline and Small Dead Animals.
What the government spends more, the public spends less. Public works are not accomplished by the miraculous power of a magic wand. They are paid for by funds taken away from the citizens.
Why all this now about Justin Trudeau? Justin Trudeau in the past was forgiven all ‘mistakes’.
The Boy PM will be forgiven for all of his misdemeanors, after all, he’s apologised.
Not inappropriate at all! He is specially deserving of mockery. Canadians in general are deserving of mockery for having subjected their country to ridicule.
Note please the position ofPrime Minister Dressup’s little finger on the blackened right hand. Might be up for a charge of assault today.
If the Canadian electorate puts the Liberals back in power with this travesty at its head I shall not bother paying to renewing my Canadian Passport.
I can only hope they do not trash the country so badly that my already meager pension is further reduced .