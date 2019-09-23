Most Interesting to Watch

Last week, Sinc posted about the Government’s robo-debt program and the pending legal challenge. So wrote Sinc:

if true this is not a debt-collection, but unauthorised taxation. The collection of taxation without parliamentary approval is a crime known as tyranny.

Well said Sinc. Well said.

This morning, Professor George Williams, dean of the UNSW Law School, wrote this in the Oz:

One lingering question over robo-debt is whether it is lawful. There is a credible legal argument that the government is acting outside the law by demanding the repayment of money it is not actually owed. It also may be that the government is in the wrong by asserting a debt and then putting the onus on people to show why that is not correct. These issues no doubt will be tested as part of the class action.

And here’s the rub:

The fact these arguments can be mounted shows the government failed to properly lay the legal foundations for the scheme.

The result of this court case will be interesting. All the more for the flow ons to the ATO