Liberty Quote
Taking responsibility is basically illegal in the modern regulatory state.— Philip K. Howard
-
Q&A Forum: September 23, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
You don’t have to do this.
Evening All – the bidding is open
Tonight on Their ABC- a panel of ABC appointniks are asked hammy questions by an ABC- selected audience.
54 please Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Custard 54
9 please Carpe.
22, please Carpe.
Kerry O’Brien, Legendary Journalist and Author
Jan Fran, Media Commentator and Broadcaster
Paul Fletcher, Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts
Chris Bowen, Shadow Minister for Health
Dai Le, Fairfield City Councillor
Faaaaarrrrkkk…looks like a crap night tonight.
Kerry O’Brien, Legendary Journalist and Author
Jan Fran, Media Commentator and Broadcaster
Paul Fletcher, Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts
Chris Bowen, Shadow Minister for Health
Dai Le, Fairfield City Councillor
You beat me, Beertruk
Can I please have 15, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Custard 54
Cpt Seahawks 9
ZK2A 22
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Custard 54
Cpt Seahawks 9
ZK2A 22
Beertruk 15
19 please Jugulum
Kerry O’Brien – ABC Shill
Jan Fran – ABC/SBS Shill
Paul Fletcher – SFL
Chris Bowen – Odious Cretin
Dai Le – ABC/SBS Shill
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Custard 54
Cpt Seahawks 9
ZK2A 22
Beertruk 15
Turtle of WA 19
Only by 1 poofteenth of a second, Turtle.
Poofteenth: shortest known measurement known to man.
Eg: the kphone wire from the gun pit to the CP was cut 1 poofteenth of an inch too bloody short.
May I have 28 please, Carpe?
So according to the ABC Red Kezza is a “legend”. Self promoting commie turds.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Custard 54
Cpt Seahawks 9
ZK2A 22
Beertruk 15
Turtle of WA 19
Vic in Prossy 28
Sounds gay to me.
o according to the ABC Red Kezza is a “legend”.
In his own bloody lunchbox.
Sorry,
Sounds gay to me.
Ok Troops, it’s time.
Put your brain in neutral, dribble in your lap
and;
lllleeetttsss get rrreeaaaddddyyyy to rrrrrruuuuuummmmbbllleeeee
1st question – pol tot and the Klimate Kiddies
Sounds gay to me.
Bee’s dick.
and on cue the SFL goes to have his tummy tickled by people that hate him.
Witless buffoon.