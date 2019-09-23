Q&A Forum: September 23, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, September 23, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
27 Responses to Q&A Forum: September 23, 2019

  3. Dave in Marybrook
    #3165239, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Tonight on Their ABC- a panel of ABC appointniks are asked hammy questions by an ABC- selected audience.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3165245, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    22, please Carpe.

  8. Beertruk
    #3165248, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Kerry O’Brien, Legendary Journalist and Author
    Jan Fran, Media Commentator and Broadcaster
    Paul Fletcher, Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts
    Chris Bowen, Shadow Minister for Health
    Dai Le, Fairfield City Councillor

    Faaaaarrrrkkk…looks like a crap night tonight.

  9. Turtle of WA
    #3165249, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:20 pm

  10. Turtle of WA
    #3165252, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    You beat me, Beertruk

  11. Beertruk
    #3165253, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Can I please have 15, Carpe?

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #3165254, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:21 pm

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #3165255, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:22 pm

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #3165261, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:24 pm

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #3165263, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:25 pm

  17. Beertruk
    #3165265, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    Only by 1 poofteenth of a second, Turtle.

    Poofteenth: shortest known measurement known to man.
    Eg: the kphone wire from the gun pit to the CP was cut 1 poofteenth of an inch too bloody short.

  18. Vic in Prossy
    #3165266, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    May I have 28 please, Carpe?

  19. Turtle of WA
    #3165268, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    So according to the ABC Red Kezza is a “legend”. Self promoting commie turds.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #3165270, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Custard 54
    Cpt Seahawks 9
    ZK2A 22
    Beertruk 15
    Turtle of WA 19
    Vic in Prossy 28

  22. Beertruk
    #3165273, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    o according to the ABC Red Kezza is a “legend”.

    In his own bloody lunchbox.

  23. Turtle of WA
    #3165275, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Sorry,

    Poofteenth

    Sounds gay to me.

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #3165278, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Ok Troops, it’s time.

    Put your brain in neutral, dribble in your lap
    and;
    lllleeetttsss get rrreeaaaddddyyyy to rrrrrruuuuuummmmbbllleeeee

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #3165279, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    1st question – pol tot and the Klimate Kiddies

  26. Beertruk
    #3165280, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Sounds gay to me.

    Bee’s dick.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #3165281, posted on September 23, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    and on cue the SFL goes to have his tummy tickled by people that hate him.

    Witless buffoon.

