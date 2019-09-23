The UN and democracy

Jennifer Oriel has a great piece today at the Australian.

Silence is golden if you are the UN and climate change is your meal ticket. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has punished nonconformists ahead of the climate summit in New York this week.

Under his leadership, the founding freedoms of the UN are casually set aside for a political arrangement whereby opposition is censored, the corrupt are rewarded and youth are ­exploited for political ends. The UN is on a collision course with democracy. It is treating free world states with contempt by silencing developed nations that depend on coal for reliable energy and prosperity.

This comes after the news that Australia has been deplatformed at the coming UN climate summit.

I’m going to disagree with Jennifer on one point:

The UN is on a collision course with democracy.

Not that she isn’t correct – the UN is by definition anti-democratic. But in the sense that the democratic nations of the world will do nothing about the UN.

Earlier this year a government agency attempted to deplatform me after I had made a submission to a government inquiry. The rationale being that my appearance would violate a UN convention. So think about it: An Australian citizen could not make a submission to the Australian government in an Australian public policy consultation in a matter relating to Australian legislation because the United Nations disapproved.

That is the extent to which the UN has penetrated democratic government. Now the UN has deplatformed the entire Australian government – and by implication the Australian electorate.

So here is the thing: Has Australia withdrawn from the summit? Recalled its participants? Withheld funding? Actually done anything? To ask the questions, I suspect, is to answer them too.