The UN and democracy

Jennifer Oriel has a great piece today at the Australian.
Silence is golden if you are the UN and climate change is your meal ticket. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has punished nonconformists ahead of the climate summit in New York this week.
Under his leadership, the founding freedoms of the UN are casually set aside for a political arrangement whereby opposition is censored, the corrupt are rewarded and youth are exploited for political ends. The UN is on a collision course with democracy. It is treating free world states with contempt by silencing developed nations that depend on coal for reliable energy and prosperity.
This comes after the news that Australia has been deplatformed at the coming UN climate summit.
I’m going to disagree with Jennifer on one point:
The UN is on a collision course with democracy.
Not that she isn’t correct – the UN is by definition anti-democratic. But in the sense that the democratic nations of the world will do nothing about the UN.
Earlier this year a government agency attempted to deplatform me after I had made a submission to a government inquiry. The rationale being that my appearance would violate a UN convention. So think about it: An Australian citizen could not make a submission to the Australian government in an Australian public policy consultation in a matter relating to Australian legislation because the United Nations disapproved.
That is the extent to which the UN has penetrated democratic government. Now the UN has deplatformed the entire Australian government – and by implication the Australian electorate.
So here is the thing: Has Australia withdrawn from the summit? Recalled its participants? Withheld funding? Actually done anything? To ask the questions, I suspect, is to answer them too.
Hmm, doesn’t diplomatic parity require a commensurate response: Australia de-platforming the UN?
Of course the Greens and their supporters will declare that Australia has been de-platformed because they are not doing enough to address climate change.
But let’s hope that de-platforming is the start of Australia’s withdrawal from this filthy organisation of and for the corrupt.
Shall defer to Steyn on the UN:
[N]o matter how disgustingly [the United Nations] behave a substantial chunk of the American electorate and big majorities in every other western nation hear the words “United Nations” and automatically associate it with benign multilateralism. They’ve got some old Polaroid of Audrey Hepburn surrounded by multiethnic UNICEF moppets lodged in the back of their heads, and it never fades. So I’m in favour of the serious powers allowing the UN to decay into an irrelevant talking-shop for Third World dictators and their European apologists. Lots of offices linger on long after they’ve outlived their usefulness: in England, there’s still a Sheriff of Nottingham, but he doesn’t chase Robin Hood and guys in green tights through Sherwood Forest any more; it’s just an empty ceremonial office. That’s what the UN should be.
Mark Steyn
There is no great issue facing the world today that can’t be made worse by having a UN conference on it.
Mark Steyn
The UN doesn’t solve problems, it manages them in perpetuity: it turns them into Les Misérables; come back two decades later and it’s still running. Even without the corruption and drugs and child-sex rings, it’s not an impressive record. Any German contemplating Palestine’s “refugee” “camps”, now celebrating their golden jubilee, ought to be grateful his country enjoyed the straightforward benefits of victors’ justice.
Mark Steyn
Why are we even in the frigging UN? It’s an inexcusable abomination.
To be like the EU unelected comissars is the goal of the unelected UN globalists . The destruction of Western Industry and reducing the people of the west to socialist penury will make them easier to control .
Meanwhile the Chinese are building coal fired power stations to supply electricity to the factories making solar panels and wind turbines to sell to the west to ruin their economies.
The alpbc having orgasms over the bogus climate claims and a bunch of indoctrinated kids , showing massive solar farms in China ,as if ! They are orobablt the storage area for the manufacturers Can you see China relying on the false stupid power set up inflicted on us by our sixth rate polliemuppets .?
Its the old national Socialist nazi mantra ,”repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth “
One has to try very hard to find something Jennifer Oriel says that can score you a point of “disagreement”.
She’s gorgeous, stylish, and one of the most insightful people in the media.
Doc Fred:
I get the feeling that the world is experiencing a rising level of ideological lunacy.
At the moment, the Western World seems to be ready to explode into a gigantic ball of stupid, and it appears to be orchestrated. The climate activism has become almost hysterical over the last six months with Pol Tot sailing over the waves like Jesus and the Second Coming.
The kids are absolutely neurotic, and their parents are oblivious.
No Western government seems capable any more of reflecting the wishes of their citizens, in fact they seem hell bent on bringing in the surveillance state in an indecent hurry.
Maybe if I have a nap, it will help.
Things could get worse…
🙂
United Nations provided a umbrella for Korean ‘police action’.
Since then nothing.
UN has seemingly worsened problems in Africa and Middle East