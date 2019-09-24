Anti-trust targets size

In the early days of DoubleClick, a prospective employee asked what my ultimate goals were for the newly formed internet advertising company. With the arrogance of a young startup founder, I responded, “To be broken up by the Department of Justice.”
That was 1996, and we were still trying to persuade established companies to buy ads on our newfangled platform, so my answer was obviously a joke. Yet in 2007 Google announced it was acquiring DoubleClick, and now the company I used to lead is a target of Justice’s antitrust investigation into the search giant. Facebook, Apple, Twitter and Amazon are also in federal trustbusters’ crosshairs. Their offense? That hundreds of millions of happy customers freely choose to use their products.
We faced formidable competition when I led DoubleClick, but we successfully executed a simple strategy: build a product so great that customers would eventually drop the competition for us. All the tech titans now under investigation won in similar competitions for business and eyeballs. The growth they have enjoyed isn’t a crime. Media rants about a supposed tech oligarchy demonstrate a bewildering lack of understanding of how markets work.
What is Big Tech’s offense? Size. Politicians and pundits seem to assume that big is bad. Though many of their products are provided free of charge, tech titans now face political attack for their success. Yet if you don’t like their products, the competition is only a click away.
OT: The Supreme Court of the UK has just undertaken a judicial coup. It has overturned centuries of settled law concerning the prerogatives of the Crown and decided that the Parliament has not been prorogued, notwithstanding an Order to that effect made by the Queen in Council.
Sometimes Sinclair trolls his own site.
The argument around Facebook and other platform providers being able to remove whomever they choose is based on the supposed property rights of the providers. If they are publishers, they cannot be held responsible for content on their platforms but this is exactly what they are doing when it suits them.
So which is it to be? They seem more like publishers to me. There’s more to it than the simple “let the market sort it out” suggestion from the WSJ article.
Did the DoubleClick chap take stock or cash from google?
Crikey, whoever wrote that doesn’t understand.
He’s as clueless as a Greens voter.
Big tech isn’t in the crosshairs for having “hundreds of millions of happy customers”
It is in the crosshairs for targeting people whose personal opinions aren’t popular with the Hollywood-left.
No, anti-trust does not target size, it targets large monopolies that are intent on interfering in the democratic process. Google would not be a target if it didn’t take one side in the political wars and not just take sides but do harm to one of the contestants. That is not the behaviour of an impartial trader.
The same goes for Facebook and Twitter. What’s even worse, now non-media corporations are eager to engage in the war. They can all cry me a river.
The answer to that would certainly change the whole point of this article.
Would I be happier with rules of big business or big government?
They seem pretty much the same animal to me.
And don’t give me the “but we vote for government” claptrap because we get to choose products as well.
It’s mighty hard to “support” your politics in business decisions without actually harming yourself.
It’s even harder to find a politician or public servant who are worth talking to.
So called “Influence” is highly overrated for any joe-average. Just so many sheep, wolves and shepherds.
In my life-experience, big institutions are always bad and up to no good.
How is giving away Internet Explorer “interfering in the democratic process”?
After the absurd Microsoft antitrust case, MSFT started making more political donations.
Anti trust is just legalised racketeering.
Here’s a good summary of the investigation by the Government into Big Tech. While each company is being investigated about their own unique dominance in their respective market sector the reasons are also unique to the firm concerned.
I think it’s total bullshit. Apple for instance no longer has real dominance through its app store.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/08/technology/antitrust-amazon-apple-facebook-google.html
It’s truly shocking, Frank. We see it here too with the ACCC controlling even discounting of petrol and grog.
It’s based on the perfect competition model, which is a total crock. as you know.
Size? No, it is using that size to disregard the law and to aggressively destroy smaller competition.
Let’s not have competition?
Awful, just awful Arthur Scargillian economic policy.
Steve
What has “aggressively” destroyed competition – especially in the tech sector was the imposition of Sarbanes Oxley that has essentially prevented small firms from accessing the public markets.
