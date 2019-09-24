Are you a Democrat, a Republican, or a Southerner?

Here is a little test that will help you decide..

The answer can be found by posing the following question:

You’re walking down a deserted street with your wife and two small children.

Suddenly, a terrorist with a huge knife

comes around the corner, locks eyes with you, screams obscenities,

raises the knife, and charges at you…

You are carrying a Kimber 1911 cal. 45 ACP, and you are an expert shot.

You have mere seconds before he reaches you and your family.

What do you do?

THINK CAREFULLY AND

THEN SCROLL DOWN:

Democrat’s Answer:

� Well, that’s not enough information to answer the question!

� What is a Kimber 1911 cal. 45 ACP?

� Does the man look poor or oppressed?

� Is he really a terrorist? Am I guilty of profiling?

� Have I ever done anything to him that would inspire him to attack?

� Could we run away?

� What does my wife think?

� What about the kids?

� Why am I carrying a loaded gun anyway, and what kind of message does this send to society and to my children?

� I need to debate this with some friends for a few days and try to come to a consensus.

� This is all so confusing!

Republican’s Answer:

BANG!

Southerner’s Answer:

BANG! BANG! BANG! BANG! BANG! BANG! BANG! BANG!

BANG ! BANG! BANG! BANG!

Click….. (Sounds of reloading)

BANG! BANG! BANG! BANG! BANG! BANG! BANG!BANG!BANG!

Click

Daughter: ‘Nice grouping, Daddy!’

‘Were those the Winchester Silver Tips or Hollow Points?!

Son: ‘Can I shoot the next one?!’

Wife: You are not taking that to the Taxidermist!