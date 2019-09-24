C.L. : Hysteria

A clearly disturbed Greta Thunberg addresses the UN Climate Action Summit:

Meanwhile, the ABC exploits another little poppet of doom:
Australian climate striker Harriet O’Shea Carre takes fight to New York.

The planet will soon be dead, she says. But I guess it can take another 300,000 litres of jet fuel.

9 Responses to C.L. : Hysteria

  1. Empire 5:5
    #3166016, posted on September 24, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!

    https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1176339522113679360

  2. feelthebern
    #3166017, posted on September 24, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    That Greta speech reminded me of a speech I saw on the history channel.
    In the 1930’s.
    In Germany.

  3. feelthebern
    #3166018, posted on September 24, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    & the Oscar goes to…

  4. feelthebern
    #3166019, posted on September 24, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    The Chinese will play this clip to primary school students in the lesson “Why we are displacing the West economically”.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3166023, posted on September 24, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” climate activist Greta Thunberg tells the UN.

    Well she’s right about that, but not quite in the way she imagines. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more fooled and brainwashed kid as she is.

  6. feelthebern
    #3166025, posted on September 24, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    She looks like she’s going to blow a gasket.
    In serious need of a pot cookie.

  7. Cassie of Sydney
    #3166026, posted on September 24, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    “feelthebern
    #3166017, posted on September 24, 2019 at 2:52 pm
    That Greta speech reminded me of a speech I saw on the history channel.
    In the 1930’s.
    In Germany.”

    Yep…exactly the same.

  8. feelthebern
    #3166027, posted on September 24, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Scary isn’t it.
    Same cadence.

  9. Slim Cognito
    #3166029, posted on September 24, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    I notice that the Guardian have disable comments on any Greta story.

    They really don’t want to know what people think.

