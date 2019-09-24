C.L. : Hysteria

A clearly disturbed Greta Thunberg addresses the UN Climate Action Summit:
"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," climate activist Greta Thunberg tells the UN. "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you." https://t.co/F5Umw55Y5Y pic.twitter.com/K0WxGCeU4A
— CNN (@CNN) September 23, 2019
Meanwhile, the ABC exploits another little poppet of doom:
Australian climate striker Harriet O’Shea Carre takes fight to New York.
The planet will soon be dead, she says. But I guess it can take another 300,000 litres of jet fuel.
That Greta speech reminded me of a speech I saw on the history channel.
In the 1930’s.
In Germany.
& the Oscar goes to…
The Chinese will play this clip to primary school students in the lesson “Why we are displacing the West economically”.
Well she’s right about that, but not quite in the way she imagines. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more fooled and brainwashed kid as she is.
She looks like she’s going to blow a gasket.
In serious need of a pot cookie.
Yep…exactly the same.
Scary isn’t it.
Same cadence.
I notice that the Guardian have disable comments on any Greta story.
They really don’t want to know what people think.