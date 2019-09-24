C.L. : Hysteria

A clearly disturbed Greta Thunberg addresses the UN Climate Action Summit:

"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," climate activist Greta Thunberg tells the UN. "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you." https://t.co/F5Umw55Y5Y pic.twitter.com/K0WxGCeU4A — CNN (@CNN) September 23, 2019

Meanwhile, the ABC exploits another little poppet of doom:

Australian climate striker Harriet O’Shea Carre takes fight to New York.

The planet will soon be dead, she says. But I guess it can take another 300,000 litres of jet fuel.