Early morning climate roundup & Islam is right about women!

James Cook challenging the Court decision to award Peter Ridd 1.2M for unfair dismissal. More adverse publicity for James Cook? Jo Nova updates the news, provides a scan of the issues raised about the governance of James Cook, the free speech situation in the universities and at the end a handy summary of the Peter Ridd story blow by blow.
Scenes from the day of climate rage in Washington DC including some interaction with citizens and sceptics.
A visibly angry Greta Thunberg berated world leaders as she addressed a UN climate summit, accusing them of betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions and asking “How dare you?”
True colours!
Tireless Tony Thomas reports on a Japanese climate dissident who has blown the whistle on the way climate models are used and abused. Things that need to be said more often by people on the inside. Pat Michaels late of Cato and now at the Centre for Competitive Enterprise in DC on the same theme; The great failure of the climate models.
Australia’s leading official model builder has sternly rebuked the people who claim that our droughts are aggravated by climate change.
…this may not be what you expect to hear. but as far as the climate scientists know there is no link between climate change and drought.
That may not be what you read in the newspapers and sometimes hear commented, but there is no reason a priori why climate change should made the landscape more arid.
If you look at the Bureau of Meteorology data over the whole of the last one hundred years there’s no trend in data. There is no drying trend. There’s been a trend in the last twenty years, but there’s been no trend in the last hundred years, and that’s an expression on how variable Australian rainfall climate is.
There are in some regions but not in other regions.So the fundamental problem we have is that we don’t understand what causes droughts.
Record harvest expected in India.
The rebound in monsoon rainfall has created ideal conditions for agriculture for the rest of the year with accelerated planting and much more water in reservoirs, which officials said would lead to record food production this year.
Rainfall in August has been 35% above normal so far, which has further improved crop planting and filled up major reservoirs with 25% more water than the 10-year average.
Off topic, breaking news
Dear Mr Champion It is for us a great pleasure to inform you that the Academic Committee of the Eighth International Conference “The Austrian School of Economics in the 21st Century” has accepted your paper to be included in the event’s program.
The Conference will take place in Vienna (Austria) in November 12th, 13th, and 14th at the Oesterreichische Nationalbank, OeNB. All the information can be found at www.austrianconference.org .
Abstract. Economists and classical liberals are paying more attention to the institutional and cultural framework of society to expand the “hourglass” of economics that contracted in the twentieth century with the influence of positivism in the philosophy of science and the turn to mathematics. Pete Boettke’s recent book charts Hayek’s journey from technical economics to engage with the deeper currents of thought that sustained the mathematical and Keynesian turns. This paper explains how Karl Popper was a partner with Hayek in that project to counter scientism and the abuse of reason and to advance the institutional analysis of science and society. It is product of a project to demonstrate the synergy of Popper and Austrian economics.
In case you wanted to know but were afraid to ask, see (2002), 2010, unpublished. And there is more, but that is enough to read before breakfast.
Why is so much media coverage being given to that weird little Swedish teenager? She should be in a mental institution getting some decent treatment not in the UN lecturing their resident morons.
Greta and her parents are Antifa.
It is simply astonishing the number of people that believe climate change leads to drought.
Hello! The earth is a closed system! Where is the water going to go?!?
Astounding scientific ignorance from people who claim to believe “the science”.
The polar bear costumes again.
A species that warmies will never experience first hand. No danger of accidentally discovering that the populations are not in distress, that ursus maritimus are not succumbing to cold and exhaustion in the sea, nor marooned on ice floes. They aren’t venturing into human settlements because they have nowhere else to go.
In addition, they are not cute, they are not cuddly, they are not roly-poly jolly creatures playing at being wild – they are apex predators. Their jaws’ sole function is to house a battery of savage teeth, their facial fur stained with blood, and their curved razor claws ready to disembowel anything that crosses them.
Seriously, these people have such a cartoonish grasp of the world, and think sceptics must be monsters to be so indifferent to the plight of Bambi, Bugs Bunny, Simba and Snoopy.
They would hardly be able to mobilise gullible populations and their cynically opportunistic ‘leaders’ if you announced that AGW would lead to a world of plenty.
I have never heard saint Greta speak before but if her latest rant is any indication, no wonder she is labelled as unhinged. No facts, all anger.
What a perfect metaphor for a ‘summit’ where major players are deplatformed for not being sufficiently respectful of the howled instructions of the climate shamans.
A hundred years downstream from universal suffrage, the men who built our civilisation are now lectured about a non-existent problem by an hysterical teenage girl turned into a propaganda weapon at the anti-democratic global dictators club.
It’s as if the Third Reich won.
If you haven’t seen the video referred to in this article it is a must view. https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2019/09/exposing-junk-climate-science.php
Things that need to be said more often by people on the inside.
Yes, here’s a retiring long-term BBC anchor doing the whistleblower thing now he’s out of it.
No surprises in the summary of BBC leftism and attitudes.
Via Breitbart: BBC Veteran: ‘Kremlin’ Style ‘BBC Thought Police’ Want to ‘Mould’ UK In Liberal-Left’s Image
It is the season for exploiting little girls …
In this ABC vox pop, a poor poppet becomes hysterical:
This young girl is so terrified about “climate change” she can’t even speak to a journalist about her fears without breaking down …
Greta is a child of privilege and wealth. And her parents are very well connected with all the right people.
