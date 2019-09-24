Watching Westminster burn

The UK Supreme Court has ruled that proroguing the Parliament was unlawful.

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has issued a sensational and damning ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted illegally in suspending parliament for five weeks.

There were immediate calls for Johnson to resign – something he has refused to do. In further dramatic scenes outside the court, Scottish parliamentarian Joanna Cherry, who had initiated the court action on behalf of 75 politicians, said the court ruling showed that both parliament and the monarchy were not above the law. The dramatic constitutional battle that has played out in Britain’s highest court has resulted in the biggest upheaval of parliamentary rules in four centuries and British parliament can now be convened immediately. The ruling is that parliament is not prorogued, and therefore parliament can continue sitting.

Magnificent.

We now have a situation where the Parliament will not deliver on the will of the people. That same Parliament will not dissolve itself and allow for a general election. The UK courts are now as politicised as they are in the US.

What we are witnessing is the exposure of the moral and democratic bankruptcy of representative democracy.

Having your MP disregard your preferences and vote their wishes and preferences under the representative democracy model is not a bug, it is a feature. It is just now, with the stakes being so high, that the absurdity of representative democracy is becoming obvious.

Representative democracy was a good solution to a problem of high transportation and communication costs in the late 18th and early 19th century. It is no longer a good solution. The technology to enable direct democracy is now available and is becoming more sophisticated.

