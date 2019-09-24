Watching Westminster burn

The UK Supreme Court has ruled that proroguing the Parliament was unlawful.
The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has issued a sensational and damning ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted illegally in suspending parliament for five weeks.
There were immediate calls for Johnson to resign – something he has refused to do.
In further dramatic scenes outside the court, Scottish parliamentarian Joanna Cherry, who had initiated the court action on behalf of 75 politicians, said the court ruling showed that both parliament and the monarchy were not above the law.
The dramatic constitutional battle that has played out in Britain’s highest court has resulted in the biggest upheaval of parliamentary rules in four centuries and British parliament can now be convened immediately.
The ruling is that parliament is not prorogued, and therefore parliament can continue sitting.
Magnificent.
We now have a situation where the Parliament will not deliver on the will of the people. That same Parliament will not dissolve itself and allow for a general election. The UK courts are now as politicised as they are in the US.
What we are witnessing is the exposure of the moral and democratic bankruptcy of representative democracy.
Having your MP disregard your preferences and vote their wishes and preferences under the representative democracy model is not a bug, it is a feature. It is just now, with the stakes being so high, that the absurdity of representative democracy is becoming obvious.
Representative democracy was a good solution to a problem of high transportation and communication costs in the late 18th and early 19th century. It is no longer a good solution. The technology to enable direct democracy is now available and is becoming more sophisticated.
Read all about it. Book length discussion here.
100% correct.
Enoch Powell was right when he stated that EU membership would always be the biggest issue facing the UK.
There is no bigger national issue than national sovereignty.
Direct democracy seems inevitable on a range of issues, especially in more localised governments.
I’m not convinced it will be any kind of panacea, other than dispatching some lower order issues more quickly.
I am not sure why “Science” is up there by the spaceship.
Scientists these days are in the carriage, snuggling up to politicians lobbying for some of the $$ in that box. And the closest they’d get to a spaceship is drawing one on a (government funded) blackboard.
I’m not against the idea of direct democracy … but sadly, the technology is unavailable to achieve this.
Paper ballots with human counting and supervision of all parties is the only known system that is remotely unhackable (and even then not completely perfect unless voter ID can be verified and double-voting blocked, neither of which is done in Australia).
A hybrid paper/electronic system would be better … such that the paper ballots do their normal task, but the electronic system simply identifies all the people on the voter roll and flags that they have voted plus the approximate time of the vote … not the vote itself! This way double-votes are much more difficult. The electronic system could also assist with voter ID, preventing fraud.
There’s a number of conflicting requirements applying to voting that are extremely difficult to satisfy:
* Must be private (secret ballot) and that is not optional private … needs to be compulsory private so as to prevent either sale of votes or standover tactics.
* Must be exactly one vote per citizen.
* Must be simple and easy to explain how it works, in order to convince people that it does work.
* Must be auditable and provide mechanisms to demonstrate the validity of the outcome.
* The process must be transparent with no “black-box” components (i.e. zero trust).
If you don’t think that’s difficult then you have not studied it properly.
Two things to that. A) the technology would prevent dead people voting and B) as you can see with Brexit getting up in the first place and the Brexit party winning the EU elections – people get it wrong all the time.. so can’t have that.
Yes we are. That’s exactly what this is.
Throughout the West, the “consent of the governed” is no longer required. Elites – hand in glove with the media and routinely protected by stacked courts – are now unaccountable autocrats.