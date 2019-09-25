Can we just clear this up

If there is one expression/phrase that TAFKAS is so tired of hearing, that would be that:

The government does not have a climate policy.

Just for those ignorant folk out there, the absence of a policy for action is not the absence of a policy. To do nothing is still a policy.

TAFKAS knows that it is a foreign concept for many, particularly those in the media, that the Government does not own and control everything.

Here are some similar examples:

A policy to not increase taxes is not the absence of a policy.

A policy to not nationalise industry is not the absence of a policy.

Just because these advocates for economic homicide don’t like the government’s “climate policy”, that does not mean that the government does not have one.

Let TAFKAS repeat …. a policy to do nothing (or little) is not the absence of a policy.