Can we just clear this up

If there is one expression/phrase that TAFKAS is so tired of hearing, that would be that:

The government does not have a climate policy.

Just for those ignorant folk out there, the absence of a policy for action is not the absence of a policy.  To do nothing is still a policy.

TAFKAS knows that it is a foreign concept for many, particularly those in the media, that the Government does not own and control everything.

Here are some similar examples:

  • A policy to not increase taxes is not the absence of a policy.
  • A policy to not nationalise industry is not the absence of a policy.

Just because these advocates for economic homicide don’t like the government’s “climate policy”, that does not mean that the government does not have one.

Let TAFKAS repeat …. a policy to do nothing (or little) is not the absence of a policy.

2 Responses to Can we just clear this up

  1. stackja
    #3167081, posted on September 25, 2019 at 11:49 am

    Scomo policy is do little but talk.

  2. Sinclair Davidson
    #3167088, posted on September 25, 2019 at 11:57 am

    But it is worse than that – Australia does have a climate change policy. Just not the policy that environmentalists would prefer.

