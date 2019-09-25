David Leyonhjelm. Owning your own mind

Employment is based on a contract in which there is an implied obligation on the employee not to harm the employer. If an employee steals from the employer or damages the employer’s property, the contract may be terminated. The same is true when an employee drives away customers or financiers by publicly criticising their employer.
The High Court recently ruled that a public servant can be sacked for social media posts critical of the government, even when the posts are made anonymously. Rugby Australia sacked Israel Folau on the grounds that he is not entitled to express his religious beliefs, with which it disagrees, because they are said to breach his employment contract.
Governments should be very wary of intruding into matters of individual choice, even when that choice is unwise. That includes entering into a contract. It is sometimes said that providing a means to uphold contracts is one of the few useful functions of a government.
There are, nonetheless, rules that govern whether a contract exists, who can be a party to a contract, remedies for breach of contract, whether aspects of a contract are unconscionable, and even what can be contracted. A court will not uphold a contract if it involves an act that is illegal, for example. A contract to kill a person, commit forgery or discriminate on the grounds of race would not be enforceable.
A person also cannot contract to become a slave. It is not relevant, legally at least, that they might willingly sign a contract to that effect. Owning a human being, unlike owning a dog or a cow, is simply illegal.
The High Court decision, although ostensibly about a public servant, has broad implications. Informed people suggest it means that any employee who is critical of their employer’s position on a politically relevant social issue can be sacked. The Rugby Australia decision suggests it holds that view too.
Given the growing propensity of companies and organisations to adopt policies on social issues, this is a matter of considerable concern. A Qantas employee who does not share the company’s policy on gay rights, or someone who disagrees with their employer’s decision to withdraw advertising from the Alan Jones radio program, may find they need to remain silent or risk losing their job. The implications for free speech and political discourse are enormous.
It is also in conflict with Australia’s international obligations. Freedom of expression is recognized as a human right under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states that “everyone shall have the right to hold opinions without interference” and “everyone shall have the right to freedom of expression; this right shall include freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers, either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art, or through any other media of his choice”.
Furthermore, Australia is a signatory to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which protects not only the expression of favourable information or ideas but also unpopular ideas including those that may offend or shock.
The key issue here is whether it is acceptable for employers to have control over expressions of opinion by their employees, when such expression is legal and causes the employer no material harm. This is a far bigger issue than the current debate about religious freedom, significant as that may be.
Notwithstanding my strong support for contract freedom, I do not believe it is acceptable. If an employee is not allowed to express an opinion, or to express an opinion contrary to that of the employer or a sponsor, it amounts to opinion slavery. Indeed, it could be said that the employee’s mind is owned.
It is certainly not consistent with JS Mill’s famous statement, “over himself, over his own body and mind, the individual is sovereign”. An employee is hardly sovereign over his own mind if he is prevented from expressing an opinion disagreeable to his employer.
Maybe the government will succeed in passing legislation to protect freedom of religious expression. Maybe the High Court will decide Folau didn’t break his contract. But even if both occur, which is unlikely, it would not be sufficient. Ultimately, contracts imposing opinion slavery need to be made just as unenforceable as contracts involving physical slavery. Nobody should own our minds, not even when we work for them.
David Leyonhjelm is a former senator for the Liberal Democrats
Thank you Rafe and David, on this I wholeheartedly agree with you.
Good post as it explains that not all contracts are legally binding like a contract to kill for example.
The flying Kangapoof has decided the political views all his employees must hold!!!
and when it comes to public servants shooting their mouths off, I think of that dopey bint that sprayed against Anzac Day and who eventually moved to England because of it.
I’d rather they out themselves at all times.
The public dealt with her.
What happened was entirely what should happen in a free country.
She got booted from the public service jobs by those who made her job untenable by their disagreement.
The same should happen to Alan Joyce.
Booted from Qantas for being a political Nazi.
But not because of contact but because a population of just citizens calks out their bullshit until their position is hopeless.
I’m dreaming I know.
Contact equals contract.
There are no great minds on the High Court and never have been. Its judges routinely make things up based on what is thought to be ideologically expedient at the time. That’s the only explanation for the dimwitted indifference to whether a public servant posted anonymously or not. Obviously, that should have made a difference. But it is not unreasonable, per se, to require public servants not to undermine the government when they are paid to serve that government. For example, nobody seriously believes spies, solicitors-general or High Court judges for that matter are entitled to criticise the government.
Having said that, this case bears no comparison to the Folau case. Folau was not paid to serve taxpayers, was not remunerated by them, was not privy to confidential or sensitive state secrets. He was sacked from his private sector employment because he publicly expressed his religious views. He is entitled to those views and the right to espouse them.
With a population of “just” people , the fat old goth running Rugby in Australia would be getting her marching (or waddling) orders, via public pressure .
What wecare seeing all over Australia is the collapse of our society because no one really givesca shit while the left are threatening the advertisers of those they disagree with.
You’re always going to lose a fight you won’t fight and you deserve to.
I did a reference for a bloke recently.
He was overqualified for the job, but was prepared to take less money to get to do interesting research and development work, with job stability.
The final phone contact from the employment czar had nothing to do with being able to do the job, it was about his ability to be a team player in the diversity workplace she had constructed.
Fitting into diversity more important than anything else.
Just take note that this is a taste of the future under Leftist governments. The processes to control your thoughts are already well underway when it comes to the media etc and, if given the opportunity, it will become law. 1984 and Animal Farm weren’t just science fiction novels.